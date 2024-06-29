READ: Court documents expose WPATH caving to pressure from Biden Top HHS Official and AAP to remove age minimums for gender medical procedures to promote transgender political agenda.
From CatholicVote
“Email excerpts from the court documents reveal Levine’s chief of staff urging that the age minimums for the experimental drugs and surgeries be removed from the draft … In one email, an unidentified member of the WPATH guideline workgroup states: ‘I am meeting with Rachel Levine and her team next week, as the US Department of Health is very keen to bring the trans health agenda forward.’”
Read the entire piece, “Court Docs: Biden HHS head pressed ‘trans’ health group to nix age minimums for minors” at CatholicVote.
