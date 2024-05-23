“The new law, which makes South Carolina the 25th state to protect children with gender issues from invasive medical treatments, immediately shields minors under the age of 18 from puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and so-called “gender-affirmation” surgeries. The legislation also prohibits the use of public funds for such procedures … Additionally, the law bans public schools from “withholding knowledge of a minor’s perception of their gender from the minor’s parents.”

This piece not only highlights how the states have led the way in protecting children from an activist-led gender medicine industry, but also how the UK is taking steps to eradicate gender ideology from medicine and education.

Read here at CatholicVote.

South Carolina Becomes 25th State to Protect Children from Life-Altering Gender Treatments