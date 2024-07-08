At The Lion
From the University of Toronto comes a study that finds cannabis use in teens is linked to 11 times higher risk of developing a psychotic disorder than those who do not use the drug.
The increase in cannabis use among teens, the higher potency of marijuana today, and neurodevelopmental vulnerability during adolescence is discussed.
The study’s results come following the recent announcement by the Biden Justice Department of its plan to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
“The election year announcement could help Biden, a Democrat, boost flagging support, particularly among younger voters,” observed CBS News in anticipation of the announcement.
Read the entire article: “Study: Teen cannabis use linked to 11x higher psychosis risk” at The Lion.
How about cigarettes, the "gateway drug".
In my extensive experience working at a state psychiatric hospital, young people with mental illness have little inhibition to using cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana and other mind-altering drugs, so it's "chicken-or-egg" again.
Synthetic cannabinoids, "K2" are potent and debilitating drugs. Are they getting counted here? Schizophrenics in halfway houses may find them hard to resist, also.