From the University of Toronto comes a study that finds cannabis use in teens is linked to 11 times higher risk of developing a psychotic disorder than those who do not use the drug.

The increase in cannabis use among teens, the higher potency of marijuana today, and neurodevelopmental vulnerability during adolescence is discussed.

The study’s results come following the recent announcement by the Biden Justice Department of its plan to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

“The election year announcement could help Biden, a Democrat, boost flagging support, particularly among younger voters,” observed CBS News in anticipation of the announcement.

