A High Court judge in the United Kingdom (UK) ruled Monday that the previous conservative British government’s emergency order safeguarding children and teens from experimental puberty blockers is lawful.

In her decision, Justice Beverly Lang extensively cited the comprehensive review of studies and guidelines led by British pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, who concluded that, in numerous studies, puberty blockers were shown to weaken bone density and fertility. Additionally, the review also found most minors subjected to puberty blockers move on to take cross-sex hormones, an outcome that challenges the “trans” activist claim that the drugs simply give children a chance to wait and see if they wish to follow through with gender “transition.”

Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), applauded the ruling, commenting to CatholicVote that “governments have the right and responsibility to protect citizens from danger and from crime.”

She noted:

Giving minors drugs that will interfere with their normal development and likely sterilize them is criminal. It is not possible for minors to give informed consent, even if a judge or counselor asserts that they are “mature.” Puberty blockers keep them from becoming mature, and it is deceptive to claim that the effects are reversible. The drugs have a long list of very severe adverse effects, including osteoporosis with frequent fractures.

Orient also observed that use of hormone drugs to treat gender dysphoria has the effect of making the recipients “life-long patients for a very lucrative industry.”

“Puberty itself is probably the best treatment for ‘gender dysphoria,’” she said. “After experiencing normal puberty, the vast majority of teens will accept their biological sex and escape from the pipeline leading to harmful cross-sex hormones, mutilating surgery, and life-long psychiatric care.”

