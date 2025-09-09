Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary plans to revamp the prescription drug advertising industry by distributing letters aimed at pharmaceutical companies that make misleading claims in their ads.

Award-winning journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson reported Monday night that viewers can watch her entire interview with Makary on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” on September 14.

Attkisson wrote about the upcoming interview at her Substack column, noting that Makary’s anticipated campaign “marks the first comprehensive enforcement effort in decades since direct-to-consumer drug ads were legalized in the U.S. in 1997—one of only two countries worldwide, alongside New Zealand, that permits such advertising.”

"If you actually watch what's happening, you watch these TV programs now, it's like one nonstop running drug ad and they're always singing and dancing," Attkisson reported Makary said during her interview with him.

"We have a law that says you cannot create a misleading impression,” the commissioner added. “So we are gonna enforce that regulation."

According to Attkisson, Makary plans to include paid promotions associated with online pharmacies and social media influencers in his initiative.

Nevertheless, the top FDA official said the goal is not to ban drug ads, but, instead, to ensure "claims by pharmaceutical companies match the data."

“We are cracking down on drug ads to the maximum extent of our regulation while preserving First Amendment rights," Makary told Attkisson, anticipating that "very soon" his agency will be tackling this "epidemic of direct-to-consumer ads that are misleading to everyday Americans.”

Read more about the upcoming interview here.