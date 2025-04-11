Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced during a cabinet meeting Thursday the nation will “know by September” the cause of the autism epidemic that has led to an immense rise in cases.

Speaking to President Donald Trump, Kennedy said, “at your direction, we are going to know by September.”

“We've launched a massive testing and research effort that's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” he explained. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we'll be, we'll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

“So big,” the president responded. “Think of that, so it was 1 in 10,000 children had autism, and now it’s 1 in 31."

“That's a horrible statistic … and there's got to be something artificial out there that's doing this … there will be no bigger news conference than that,” Trump said.

“If you can come up with that answer, where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it's a shot, but something's causing it,” the president added. “Thank you very much. You're doing great. Thank you, Bobby.”

McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted to X a chart showing a 317% increase in autism prevalence since 2000.

Hulscher was responding Saturday to a post from the X account of Chief Nerd showing former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci denying there is any rise in autism.

"There's no indication at all of an increase [in autism], even though there are a lot of people that say it is," Fauci said.

He qualified his remarks stating, “I’m not an autism expert, so I rely on the experts in this.”

“Rather than an increase in autism, has been an increase in what the definition of the broader spectrum – of things that would never cause autism now cause autism.”

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans for a large study of possible links between vaccines and autism, as Reuters reported.

"CDC will leave no stone unturned in its mission to figure out what exactly is happening," HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said, according to the Daily Wire. "The American people expect high quality research and transparency and that is what CDC is delivering."

While National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said, during his confirmation hearing, his “reading of the literature” suggests no link between vaccines and the rise in autism, he supports further study of the issue.

“[W]e do have a sharp rise in autism rates, and I don’t think any scientist really knows the cause of it,” he said. “I would support a broad scientific agenda based on data to get an answer to that.”