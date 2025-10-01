U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has ordered a study to examine the risks for women and girls who take drugs to induce an abortion.

In a letter to Republican attorneys general, reported by both Axios and ABC News, Kennedy and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D. wrote that FDA “has received reports of serious adverse events in patients who took mifepristone,” one of the two drugs used to induce abortion.

HHS, the health officials continued, “is committed to studying the adverse consequences reported in relation to mifepristone to ensure the REMS [Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy] are sufficient to protect women from unstated risks.”

Kennedy and Makary acknowledged the concern of the attorneys general that access to abortion-inducing drugs had become easier during the Obama and Biden administrations, leading up to the point at which the Biden administration dropped the requirement that abortion drugs be dispensed in person.

To demonstrate how easy it is to obtain abortion-inducing drugs even in a state in which abortion is illegal, pro-life activist Abby Johnson – a former Planned Parenthood director – published a video in July of how she was readily able to complete an online application to obtain the drugs in Texas. Johnson accomplished this without even providing any identifying information – including her age – to a healthcare professional prior to providing her shipping address.

“[T]hrough the FDA, HHS will conduct a study of the safety of the current REMS, in order to determine whether modifications are necessary,” Kennedy and Makary asserted in their letter to the attorneys general. “HHS’s decision to do so is informed by the lack of adequate consideration underlying the prior REMS approvals, and by recent studies raising concerns about the safety of mifepristone as currently administered.”

Kennedy and Makary specifically made note of a bombshell study, published in April by the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), that analyzed nearly 866,000 drug-induced abortions and found that 1 in 10 women (10.93%) “experienced severe or life-threatening events within 45 days of taking Mifepristone, including sepsis, hemorrhage, blood transfusion, infection, and abortion related surgeries.”

That alarming outcome represents “a 22 times higher serious adverse event rate that the FDA-approved label for mifepristone claims,” EPPC noted.

“The concerns you have raised in your letter merit close examination,” the nation’s top health officials told the Republican AGs. “This Administration will ensure that women’s health is properly protected by thoroughly investigating the circumstances under which mifepristone can be safely dispensed.”

Pro-life Republicans anticipated concerns about Kennedy’s views on abortion after the lifelong Democrat, and then Independent, had been tapped by Trump for the post of HHS secretary.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) reported in a social media post in December that he and Kennedy had a “substantive discussion” about healthcare issues, including his views on Big Pharma and on pro-life policies.

Hawley said Kennedy committed to reinstating Trump’s pro-life policies from his first administration, including:

the Mexico City policy, which blocks U.S. federal funding to foreign non-governmental organizations that promote abortion as a method of family planning

an end to taxpayer funding for abortions within the U.S.

a prohibition on Title X funds to groups that promote abortion

conscience protections for healthcare providers

Hawley wrote Kennedy assured him that all of his deputies would be pro-life, and that “he believes there are far too many abortions in the US and that we cannot be the moral leader of the free world with abortion rates so high.”

Kennedy also spoke at the U.N. Friday on issues of health care and chronic diseases. During his address, he said the United States “cannot accept language that pushes radical gender ideology.”

“We believe in the biological reality of sex,” the secretary asserted. “Women deserve dignity, safety, and women-only spaces. We cannot accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion.