Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has responded to the controversy over a reported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) award of $1.24 billion to Pfizer for child and adult COVID vaccines.

In a post Thursday on social media, Kennedy asserted the claim was “simply wrong.”

“The contracts cited are indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts put in place ahead of the season to ensure availability if needed,” the secretary explained. “HHS and CDC have not purchased COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming respiratory season and have made no decisions regarding future purchases.”

Kennedy added that “IDIQ contracts allowing future orders are not the same as spending taxpayer dollars.”

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TrialSiteNews (TSN) The Defender, and other media reported the $735 million child and $505 million adult mRNA COVID shot grants as issued on June 1.

In its report on the discrepancy in the information, however, TSN observed that Kennedy’s explanation “addresses one question but raises another.”

The report asserts that, while federal procurement records show the awards listed as “inactive,” they still remain public and unchanged on the SAM.gov website.

“The emerging issue is no longer whether the contract vehicles exist,” the TSN report adds. “They do. The question now is whether CDC procurement officials established billion-dollar purchasing mechanisms that HHS leadership has no intention of using—or whether internal policy decisions remain unresolved.”

Questions arise from Kennedy’s comments, including will the contracts be activated in the future, and, if so, how will that decision be made and using what criteria?

Photo: Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

TSN publisher Daniel O’Connor summarized the concerning situation.

“We are glad Secretary Kennedy is now going direct to the people to declare these contracts are not getting funded,” he said, noting that neither CDC nor Pfizer has responded to the outlet’s apparent outreach.

“So far, persons injured by the jabs have received no help from this administration, although we know RFK Jr very much wants to help,” O’Connor said, but added: “What’s getting in his way?”

Scientists and physicians who have been urging the total withdrawal of the mRNA COVID shots from the market replied to Kennedy.

“6 month olds are still getting injected with mRNA gene-transfer injections that have already killed, injured, and disabled millions of innocent civilians,” wrote epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

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Founder of Americans for Health Freedom Mary Talley Bowden, M.D. simply responded, “Pull them off the market before anyone else gets hurt.”

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