It’s now five years that we are without hearing legendary talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh deliver the true story of the first Thanksgiving.

On November 24, 2020, Limbaugh delighted his listeners for the final time before his battle with lung cancer overtook him.

Screenshot: officialrushlimbaugh.com

Many homeschooling families would regularly turn on their radios – or watch Limbaugh’s “dittocam” – the day before Thanksgiving to hear the iconic host explain the real message of the story of the first Thanksgiving – one that has rarely, if ever, been taught in brick-and-mortar schools.

Limbaugh’s reading is enduringly insightful, as now we come to the full realization of the radical shift leftward of the Democrat Party and the acceptance of socialism, especially by many young people.

Screenshot: X

The version of the first Thanksgiving most Americans learned, Limbaugh explained, revolves around the Pilgrims’ “arduous trip across the Atlantic Ocean” to the New World, where the Indians “took pity on them” and “saved them” by teaching them how to grow food and hunt.

“The Indians saved them, and the Pilgrims thanked them by growing a whole bunch of food and having this big feast,” Limbaugh said. “So, the story of Thanksgiving that’s taught is basically how, without the Native Americans, there wouldn’t be a country because the Pilgrims would have died. At least the Pilgrims were nice enough to pay the Indians back with a big Thanksgiving dinner.”

In reality, however, the story of the first Thanksgiving began in England in the early 1600s when those who refused to accept the Church of England’s authority were persecuted and hunted down. One group fled first to Holland. In 1620, however, after 11 years, some of these, led by William Bradford, set sail across the Atlantic to New England.

During the long journey, Bradford wrote what came to be known as the Mayflower Compact, an agreement “that established just and equal laws for all [40] members of the [Pilgrim] community, irrespective of their religious beliefs,” Limbaugh continued, adding that, once the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in November, they found a desolate, friendless place where hardship and sacrifice would rule during the winter ahead.

While the Pilgrims did meet the Native Americans the following spring, and learned from them how to survive by planting corn, fishing, and trapping, the newcomers were far from prospering in their new land.

“Thanksgiving is actually explained in some textbooks as a holiday for which the Pilgrims gave thanks to the Indians for saving their lives,” Limbaugh said. “It wasn’t that. That happened, but Thanksgiving was a devout expression of gratitude, the Pilgrims, to God for their survival, and everything that was a part of it.”

The host then explained the back story, or, “the part that has been omitted.”

“The original contract the Pilgrims entered into in Holland — they had sponsors,” he clarified. “There were merchant sponsors in London and in Holland. And these merchant sponsors demanded that everything that the Pilgrims produced in the New World would go into a common store, a single bank, if you will. And that each member of the Pilgrim community was entitled to one share.”

He continued:

So everybody had an equal share of whatever was in that bank. All of the land they cleared, all of the houses they built belonged to that bank, to the community as well. And they were going to distribute it equally, because they were gonna be fair. So all of the land that they cleared and all the houses they built belonged to everybody. Belonged to the community. Belonged to the bank, belonged to the common store. Nobody owned anything. They just had an equal share in it. It was a commune.

Bradford, however, “saw that none of this was working,” Limbaugh explained. “The Mayflower Compact was not working. Giving everybody a single share of stock in the common store, in the common bank, was not working. Collectivism. It was as costly and destructive to the Pilgrims as it is and has been to anybody who has ever tried it.”

Bradford ultimately ditched this “socialist” system.

“He assigned a plot of land to each family,” the host explained. “Every family was given a plot of land. They could work it, manage it however they wanted to. If they just wanted to sit on it, get fat, dumb, happy, and lazy, they could. If they wanted to develop it, if they wanted to grow corn, whatever on it, they could. If they wanted to build on it, they could do that. If they wanted to turn it into a quasi-business, they could do whatever they wanted to do with it.”

In other words, “he turned loose the power of the capitalist marketplace,” Limbaugh asserted, noting “the Pilgrims had discovered and experimented with what could only be described as socialism, and they found that it didn’t work. Now, it wasn’t called that then. But that’s exactly what it was. Everybody was given an equal share.”

“You know what happened?” he asked. “Nobody did anything. There was no incentive. Nothing worked. Nothing happened.”

“What Bradford and his community found was that the most creative and industrious people had no incentive to work any harder than anyone else, unless they could utilize the power of personal motivation!” the legendary host exclaimed. “But while most of the rest of the world has been experimenting with socialism for well over a hundred years — trying to refine it, perfect it, and re-invent it — the Pilgrims decided early on to scrap it permanently.”

He explained that, once motivated to improve their lives and prosper, the Pilgrims “set up trading posts and exchanged goods with the Indians.”

“It was not the Indians that brought them to prosperity,” he clarified. “It’s not said to insult anybody. The Indians assisted in their arrival undeniably. But what led to prosperity for these original settlers was the common store failed. Socialism didn’t work.”

“What Bradford wrote about this social experiment should be in every schoolchild’s history lesson,” Limbaugh asserted.

Limbaugh’s children’s time-travel history series, particularly Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, provides the whole story to young Americans.

Read or watch Limbaugh deliver his final broadcast of the true story of the first Thanksgiving here.

Happy Thanksgiving – and thank you to all our subscribers – from Lumen-News!