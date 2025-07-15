The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to proceed with his plan to lay off staff of the U.S. Education Department as he prepares to send many of its functions back to the states.

"The United States Supreme Court has handed a Major Victory to Parents and Students across the Country, by declaring the Trump Administration may proceed on returning the functions of the Department of Education BACK TO THE STATES," Trump celebrated Monday in a post on TRUTH Social. "Now, with this GREAT Supreme Court Decision, our Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, may begin this very important process."

“The Federal Government has been running our Education System into the ground, but we are going to turn it all around by giving the Power back to the PEOPLE,” Trump wrote. “America’s Students will be the best, brightest, and most Highly Educated anywhere in the World. Thank you to the United States Supreme Court!”

In a 6-3 unsigned order, the justices lifted a ruling by U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Massachusetts, who ordered the White House to reinstate the nearly 1,400 federal education department workers who had been laid off as plans to dismantle the department had begun to be implemented.

As Reuters reported, the leftwing Democracy Forward – which represented school districts and unions in the case – called the High Court’s ruling “a devastating blow to this nation’s promise of public education for all children.”

In a post on X, however, U.S. Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon said the ruling amounted to a "victory for education."

"We're one step closer to returning education to the states," she wrote.