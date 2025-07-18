Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. released a joint statement Friday morning announcing the United States has rejected the World Health Assembly’s (WHA) amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that broadened the World Health Organization’s (WHO) authority over global responses to health issues.

“Today, the Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the official U.S. rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005),” the U.S. leaders declare in a press statement. “This action delivers on our promise to the American people – to fight for Americans in the international system, protect our national sovereignty, and prevent international bureaucrats from shaping U.S. domestic policies.”

As Rubio and Kennedy explain, last year the WHA adopted amendments to the IHR “that significantly expanded the World Health Organization's (WHO) authority over international public health responses.”

The amendment process, however, never received “adequate public input,” they argue, resulting in an expansion of the WHO’s role “in public health emergencies,” the establishment of “additional authorities for the WHO for shaping pandemic declarations,” and the promotion of the “WHO's ability to facilitate ‘equitable access’ of health commodities.”

“These amendments have undue influence on our domestic health responses from WHO directives,” the U.S. leaders assert. “They also fail to adequately address the WHO's susceptibility to the political influence and censorship - most notably from China - during outbreaks.”

Rubio and Kennedy also importantly explain that “(t)hese amendments were set to become binding on the United States regardless of our withdrawal from the WHO.”

Additionally, the leaders note that the language throughout the amendments is “vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions.”

“The amendments also suggest that countries develop capabilities that jeopardize management and dissemination controls over public health information, potentially stifling valuable scientific debate,” they say, adding the revisions also “compel countries to adopt digital health documents.”

“Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy, or personal liberties,” the U.S. leaders assert. “These amendments risk unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy. We are proud to have worked jointly to ensure public health policy continues to be dictated by the values and will of the American people, not unelected global actors.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) responded to the secretaries’ announcement by observing how “(t)he COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the incompetency and corruption at the WHO demands comprehensive reforms.”

“Instead of addressing its disastrous public health policies during COVID, the WHO wants International Health Regulation amendments and a pandemic treaty to declare public health emergencies in member states, which could include failed draconian responses like business and school closures and vaccine mandates,” Johnson pointed out.

“Since 2022, I have led the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which the House passed last year,” the senator further observed. “The United States will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendments.”