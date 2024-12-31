“I don’t know exactly what [Trump will] do. But I can tell you this: The judiciary will be one of our strongest — if not our strongest — barrier against what he does,” current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Politico last week about his plan to thwart President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

Insisting to his senators that making federal judgeships a priority would help protect the legislation Democrats have passed during their last four years in power, Schumer touted, “We got 235 — more than a quarter of the federal judiciary was appointed by our Senate and by the president,” and “more than Trump had done” during his first administration.

Schumer’s words also came days after Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have added 66 federal judgeships, a goal that proponents said would relieve the significant delays in resolving some cases.

Biden said the bill was a “hurried action” that “seeks to hastily add judgeships with just a few weeks left in the 118th Congress.”

The Associated Press (AP) described the bipartisan nature of the bill:

The legislation would have spread the establishment of the new trial court judgeships over more than a decade to give three presidential administrations and six Congresses the chance to appoint the new judges. The bipartisan effort was carefully designed so that lawmakers would not knowingly give an advantage to either political party in shaping the federal judiciary.

“The Democratic-controlled Senate passed the measure unanimously in August,” AP added. “But the Republican-led House brought it to the floor only after Republican Donald Trump was reelected to a second term in November, adding the veneer of political gamesmanship to the process.”

Constitutional attorney Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel, said Thursday on his podcast Faith and Freedom that Schumer’s plan to prop up the federal judiciary with “radical activist judicial nominees” is “Joe Biden’s last-minute move to hobble Donald Trump.”

“These individuals, once confirmed – if they are confirmed – can serve for 45 to 50 years,” Staver explained. “In fact … we looked at some of the judicial nominees that were confirmed under Jimmy Carter back in the 70s, and we have several, a number of them that are still serving on the bench. That means they were nominated, and they have been serving on the federal bench for 45 to 50 plus years.”

Biden-nominated judges “will clearly impact public policy and judicial decisions,” Staver cautioned, explaining further:

You look, for example, at some of the cases involving President Donald Trump. Look at the prosecutor down in Georgia, look at the prosecutor up in New York. These individuals are prosecutors. They're not judges, but they're prosecutors, but they wield enormous power over people, and they can use that power, if they're not restrained to do the right thing, for terrible situations. Donald Trump is able to defend against all of those judicial onslaughts by these prosecutors; most people are not able to. And, so, when you take the machinery of the government, particularly the court system, and you wield it as a weapon against individuals, it can have consequential impact.

On cultural issues, especially, Staver added, judges can often “distort the law to whatever they want.”

Issues pertaining to the sanctity of human life, marriage, parental rights, allowing males to invade female-only sports and private spaces under the guise of LGBT “rights,” etc. – all of these are open to wide interpretation by activist judges.

“And then the question is, I know that is extra-constitutional. It's outside of the Constitution,” he said. “But then, how do they get checked? The only way they get checked is because they get an appeal and they get perhaps overturned.”

Staver warned, nevertheless:

But remember, there are tens of thousands of cases that are at the lower district courts and the courts of appeal on the federal side of things. Only 70 to 80 of those cases every year are selected by the United States Supreme Court to take for review. So, most of these decisions are being done, and they end, at these lower courts, and that's where Joe Biden is placing these individuals.

Staver urged all Senate Republicans to show up for confirmation votes, and recommended Americans contact their senators, calling on them to stop Biden’s “final attempt to pack the courts.”