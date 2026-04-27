U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is urging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to act immediately to ensure that billions of taxpayer dollars are not funneled to Planned Parenthood and other vendors offering experimental puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to children struggling with gender dysphoria.

Photo by Aiden Craver on Unsplash

“This is unconscionable,” Hawley wrote. “Not one dollar of federal tax money should be used for this purpose. I urge you to act without delay.”

As the Missouri senator explained, on July 4 – after only a one-year ban on its federal funds – Planned Parenthood will once again be receiving millions in funding through the Medicaid program.

This state of affairs came about in June 2025, when Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) opposed a provision in the “Big Beautiful Bill” that would end Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding.

As The Hill reported at the time, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) – who referred to pro-life Americans as “anti-choice extremists” – offered an amendment to the GOP bill after overcoming “a procedural objection.”

“A Senate GOP provision that would block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood will remain in the massive tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian on Monday advised the language does not violate the chamber’s Byrd Rule,” The Hill reported, referring to the rule that determines whether legislation is eligible to pass with a simple-majority vote under budget reconciliation.

“The ruling from Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough comes after Senate Republicans updated the provision late Friday night to change the timing of the ‘defunding’ from 10 years to one year,” noted The Hill.

Americans overwhelmingly oppose transgender ideology – especially when it comes to children and teens.

In October 2022, a Trafalgar Group poll found 78.7% of 1,079 likely voters opposed puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries – including elective mastectomies and castrations – for minors.

Only 21.3% of those polled said minors should be allowed to have these drugs and surgeries.

Factoring in political affiliation, the Trafalgar poll found 96.8% of Republicans believed minors should wait until adulthood to have access to transgender drugs and surgeries, while 84.6% of Independents, and 53.2% of Democrats agreed – the Democrat group clearly only a majority in this case.

A related poll published in early 2025 by New York Times/Ipsos found that, of 2,128 people (1,025 Democrats and 1,022 Republicans), 79% agreed males who claim to identify as female should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports, including 67% of Democrats and 94% of Republicans.

As Hawley pointed out, the Senate last week “rejected my efforts to ban taxpayer funding for transgender treatments for minor children,” when Collins and Murkowski once again voted against defunding providers of abortion and transgender treatments.

“The ball is now in your court,” Hawley wrote to Johnson, reminding him that on July 4, “the current federal bar on taxpayer payments to trans-treatment and abortion providers will expire. When that happens, billions of federal dollars will be diverted from Medicaid to pay for trans drugs and abortions.”

“The Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimated that Planned Parenthood alone received more than $1.5 billion in funds diverted out of Medicaid and Medicare between 2019 and 2021,” he observed.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s top abortion vendor, and, as Hawley noted, one of the nation’s primary providers of transgender treatments.

“Planned Parenthood is positioned to supercharge its transgender agenda with taxpayer funding taken from the elderly and those in need,” he said, highlighting the fact that funds for Medicaid patients will once again be transferred to abortion and transgender treatment vendors.

“The House must take action now to protect America’s children,” the senator urged. “As you work to pass a Budget Resolution for a new reconciliation bill, it must include a ban on any federal funding for these trans-treatment and abortion providers. I urge you to act without delay or hesitation.”