Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R) announced Monday that he has issued a subpoena to Dr. Anthony Fauci to require him to appear and testify next month before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Fauci, Paul wrote in a social media post, notified the committee that he “will NOT voluntarily testify … even though he had previously agreed to do so.”

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In an interview published Wednesday, Paul told the New York Post’s Pod Force One with Miranda Devine that Fauci is the COVID cover-up “kingpin” who had a “40-year abuse of power career,” considering also his “interference in the scientific journal articles” and “interference in intel.”

“You know, people talk about J. Edgar Hoover,” the senator describes the extent of Fauci’s influence. “J. Edgar Hoover’s got nothing on Anthony Fauci: 40 years of placing all his lieutenants in all the positions, and then after 911 the funding for bio research and bio terrorism went through the roof, and he became the kingpin that had access to all of that money.”

Devine asked Paul, nevertheless, whether there is “any point trying to prosecute him,” given the “blanket pardon” granted him by Biden and the fact that Fauci is now 85 years old.

He responds that he referred Fauci twice for criminal prosecution to Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) – a referral that received no action – and then twice to the Trump DOJ – also without any action.

Acknowledging that the existence of Fauci’s pardon is “an open question,” the senator admits that, “in all likelihood, [they] probably will side with the pardon.”

He still believes, nevertheless, “there are some questions.”

“Can you pardon somebody for a nonspecific crime?” Paul asks. “Is it too vague to say I’m going to … not prosecute you and pardon you for anything you did in the last 10 years? I think there’s a possibility the court says that’s vague and not specific, and you can’t … give people some kind of pardon for everything, and over such a long period of time; I think there’s a chance we’d win that.”

Paul asserts there are “two clear-cut cases” against Fauci. First, “lying to Congress, which is a felony, but also destroying public records.”

Pointing to emails obtained showing that Fauci instructed former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins to “read this, and then destroy it,” the senator says, “That is against the law. You’re not allowed to do that in the executive branch. It’s clear his only argument is, oh, it wasn’t about government, and it clearly was.”

Paul also believes it is possible for Fauci to be indicted because of two other “big indictments”: David Morens – Fauci’s former senior scientific advisor for 20 years – indicted for conspiracy – and Vincent Munster, an NIH/Rocky Mountain Laboratories virologist, who was criminally charged, in January, along with Claude Kwe, with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox into the United States.

The senator describes Munster as not only another “close confidant” of Fauci, but also “part of the cover-up of the danger of this gain-of-function research and the government’s participation in it in China.”

“If I were a prosecutor, I would think I might be listening to plea bargain from either one of them, if they have useful information about the cover-up that Anthony Fauci was involved in,” Paul told Devine. “Whether he goes to jail or not isn’t as important to me as whether or not history will remember him as someone who abused his power, funded dangerous research that led to the deaths of 15 million people, and then tried to get away with it by saying ‘didn’t happen, didn’t meet the definition.’”

Fauci, Paul summarizes, “orchestrated a cover-up that involved, if not dozens, hundreds of people in government that were loyal to him, that went to bat because they also were part of the funding stream going to Wuhan, China, and they would suffer the same sort of culpability.”

“They all circled their wagons, and they all said ‘nothing to see here,’ and there’s a lot to see, and I hope people will eventually come to the same conclusion I have, is that he very much shares culpability in the origins of the pandemic,” the senator says.

Paul’s comments come a week after now former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released “never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.”

“These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research,” the ODNI statement asserted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world,” Gabbard said. “After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability.”

“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe,” she added.