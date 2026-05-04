Kentucky U.S Sen. Rand Paul (R) has brought forward an amendment to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that would end birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants in the United States and “protect United States citizenship.”

“Under current interpretations of American law, anyone born on American soil automatically becomes a U.S. citizen, regardless of whether the parent was here legally or not,” Paul explained Thursday on social media. “This is wrong and not at all the intent of those who wrote the 14th Amendment. We are a country filled with immigrants, and legal immigration is valuable and should be protected. But we are also a country whose borders have been too open and our generosity exploited too often.”

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

The senator emphasized in his social media post that while President Donald Trump “has moved to seal our border from illegal immigrants more than any other president,” there is still “more to do.”

“We need to make sure that only children born to legal residents of the U.S. are automatically citizens,” Paul asserted. “I have supported protecting birthright citizenship from abuse since the beginning of my tenure in the Senate, when I cosponsored the Birthright Citizenship Act of 2011, and now I am proposing an amendment to protect United States citizenship in case the Supreme Court fails to address this issue correctly.”

Trump issued his executive order titled “Protecting the meaning and value of American Citizenship” on the first day of his second term.

In his order the president cited the 14th Amendment’s provision that states “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump then observed that “[t]hat provision rightly repudiated the Supreme Court of the United States’s shameful decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford . . . which misinterpreted the Constitution as permanently excluding people of African descent from eligibility for United States citizenship solely based on their race.”

Following a challenge to the order in the courts, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments April 1 in the case of Trump v. Barbara.

On Friday, Paul reposted a press release issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who announced that he is “suing a Houston-area ‘birth tourism’ center for exploiting birthright citizenship by unlawfully facilitating the invasion of Chinese nationals into Texas for the sole purpose of giving birth.”

Paxton explained how birthright citizenship has been manipulated to the detriment of Texas and the United States:

For nearly two decades, the Center has operated an unlawful “birth tourism” business. Over that time, the Center brags that it is responsible for “1,000+ American-born babies.” The Center marketed birth-related services primarily to Chinese clients through popular Chinese social media platforms and websites. The company also coaches clients on how to navigate immigration procedures and evade immigration laws when seeking visas and citizenship for themselves and their child. The coaching provided includes encouraging Chinese nationals to enter or remain in the U.S. unlawfully by concealing the fact that the primary purpose of such travel is to give birth. To make matters worse, operators of the Center were aware that U.S. visas are prohibited for birth tourism purposes. In fact, just last week, the Center noted that the federal government is “strictly” policing birth tourism and recommended that women apply for visas “before pregnancy” in order to avoid detection.

“America is for Americans, not foreigners trying to cheat the system to claim citizenship,” Paxton said in a statement. “The Center’s scheme not only facilitated an invasion of Texas, but it also involved shielding and facilitating violations of immigration law. Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful birth tourism’ schemes like this one.”

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“This is exactly why I introduced a bill to end birthright citizenship for illegals,” Paul replied. “AMEND THE 14TH!”

The text of the amendment states:

“SECTION 1. For purposes of the 14th article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States, a person may be considered to be ‘subject to the jurisdiction 5 of the United States’ only in accordance with section 2.

‘‘SECTION 2. A person born in the United States may only be considered ‘subject to the jurisdiction of the United States’ if the person is born in the United States of parents, one of whom is—

‘‘(1) a citizen or national of the United States;

‘‘(2) an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States whose residence is in the United States; or

‘‘(3) an alien with lawful status under the immigration laws performing active service in the Armed Forces.

‘‘SECTION 3. Congress shall have the power to carry out this article through appropriate legislation.’’