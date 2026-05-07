U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) worked to investigate his claim that Anthony Fauci denied under oath that he funded gain-of-function research that led to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, Paul is urging the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) to act quickly to indict the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) before the statute of limitations for lying to Congress expires on May 11.

“Only the DOJ can act now,” Paul wrote Wednesday in a social media post in response to Grabien founder Tom Elliott’s thread of “receipts,” i.e., video clips of Fauci’s comments throughout the pandemic.

“If the DoJ still pretends to care about enforcing the law equally, Tony Fauci must be indicted for lying to Congress,” Elliott asserted.

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Paul also responded on Thursday to actor James Woods, who criticized what he referred to as a “Do-Nothing Congress.”

“They won’t do anything except line their own pockets,” Woods wrote, predicting that “Fauci will walk free, smug little prick that he is.”

But the senator replied that Fauci’s fate “isn’t in our hands any longer.”

“I DID the work, investigated, and sent multiple CRIMINAL referrals to the DOJ,” Paul said. “Whether he is indicted or not now is not up to Congress. It is up to the DoJ, and no one else.”

“For years, I warned that Fauci and his inner circle buried the truth about Wuhan,” the senator noted Wednesday in another post. “Now his closest adviser has been indicted. Fauci lied to Congress under oath. The statute of limitations expires in 5 days. Will the DOJ finally indict Fauci?”

On April 28, the DOJ indicted David Morens, Fauci’s top advisor, for “concealing federal records” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morens, who served as Fauci’s senior advisor between 2006 and 2022, was charged with “conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting,” according to a DOJ press release.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19,” Blanche added. “Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also noted that “[n]ot only did Morens allegedly engage in the illegal obfuscation of his communications, but he received kickbacks for doing so.”

“If you have engaged in activity conspiring against the United States, we will not stop until you face justice,” he said.

“David Morens, Dr. Fauci’s top adviser, was indicted, but Fauci himself still walks free,” Paul pressed. “The DOJ has 5 days to indict Fauci before the statute of limitations runs out. The clock is ticking. Justice cannot wait.”

Paul posted a video of Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton observing that Morens’ indictment was especially noteworthy because “it’s long overdue to see a federal official indicted for violating FOIA law.”

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On Wednesday Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit “for all email communications” between NIAID FOIA Officer Margaret Moore and top NIAID officials, including Fauci.

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“Key decisions were made behind closed doors at Dr. Fauci’s agency during the pandemic,” said Fitton. “The American people have a right to know what was hidden from them.”