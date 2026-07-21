Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Rick Scott (Florida) are demanding that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (South Dakota) cancel the August recess until the chamber passes the SAVE America Act to protect election integrity in the nation.

If the August recess is not cancelled, the House and Senate sessions will not coincide until mid-September, Lee and Scott warned Monday in a series of posts on social media.

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Also on Monday during an interview with Fox News, Scott said that, while he was at home in Florida for the last two weeks, his constituents told him they want the SAVE America Act passed.

“The only people that don’t are elected Democrats,” he said. “Elected Democrats don’t want it because they want fraud. You saw what happened with Spencer Pratt, where they paid people on Skid Row to vote for Karen Bass. That’s what they want. So, I think we ought to do exactly what the House is doing: do everything: attach it to a spending bill, attach it to the National Defense Authorization Act.”

“So, let’s get it done,” Scott asserted. “I work seven days a week.”

Lee stood Monday on the Senate floor for nearly 90 minutes, describing every way the legislation could be passed.

“We don’t have a lack of time,” he challenged the claims of Thune and others, including GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). “We have a lack of spine!”

“If Democrats want to filibuster this bill, let them stand and speak like actual senators actually filibustering because that’s what filibustering is,” Lee stated, adding, “Shame on us if we don’t take the steps necessary to extricate ourselves from the sharp clinging talons of the zombie filibuster, the name I’ve assigned for the use of the 60 vote cloture standard as a de facto 60 vote PASSAGE standard!”

“When nobody else shows up to speak against it — that’s over and you call the question on the bill and you call it not at 60 votes you call it at 51,” Lee explained the procedure. “That’s what we ought to be doing. We should put this bill on the floor and we should debate it until such time as it passes!”

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Following his revelation Thursday evening that China stole the voter registration data of 220 million Americans during the 2020 election cycle, President Donald Trump continues to make the SAVE America Act Congress’ primary legislative priority to address the security of national elections.

“The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat,” the president said of the legislation’s opponents.

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Election integrity activist Scott Presler challenged Murkowski who claimed in a social media post she actually supports voter ID and proof of citizenship, but that she refuses to vote in favor of the SAVE America Act because it “provides no time for proper implementation” and that “it would ultimately disenfranchise some Americans in rural communities.”

“That’s just not true,” Presler replied. “It’s completely disingenuous to say you don’t have the time to implement the SAVE America Act when you could have passed it last year. It’s equally as bad to say that you support photo ID & proof of citizenship when you won’t even offer suggestions for how to earn your support on this legislation. Looks like I’ll have to travel to Alaska to ask the voters themselves.”

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Presler countered Murkowski as well that the SAVE America Act “does NOT require proof of citizenship for those already registered to vote.”

“Why don’t you suggest an amendment which would allow remote Alaskan voters to attach a copy of their proof of citizenship + photo ID to an absentee ballot?” he suggested.