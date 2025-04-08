The U.S. Supreme Court has for the present time overturned U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s ruling that blocked President Donald Trump from invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport suspected members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

In a 5-4 decision Monday night, the Court granted the Trump administration’s request to vacate the district court’s two temporary restraining orders (TROs).

“The detainees seek equitable relief against the implementation of the Proclamation and against their removal under the AEA,” the Court wrote. “They challenge the Government’s interpretation of the Act and assert that they do not fall within the category of removable alien enemies. But we do not reach those arguments. Challenges to removal under the AEA, a statute which largely ‘preclude[s] judicial review’ … must be brought in habeas.”

“Regardless of whether the detainees formally request release from confinement, because their claims for relief ‘necessarily imply the invalidity’ of their confinement and removal under the AEA, their claims fall within the ‘core’ of the writ of habeas corpus and thus must be brought in habeas,” the Court added.

The justices also pointedly asserted the plaintiffs’ case should be heard in Texas, where they reside in a detention center, and not before Boasberg in Washington, D.C.

“[W]e hold that venue lies in the district of confinement,” they wrote. “The dissents would have the Court delay resolving that issue, requiring—given our decision today—that the process begin anew down the road. We see no benefit in such wasteful delay.”

According to the New York Post, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in response to the High Court’s ruling that she, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and “Border Czar” Tom Homan will “direct our assets to scour the country for any remnants of Tren De Aragua and DEPORT THEM.”

“Tonight’s decision is a landmark victory for the rule of law,” Bondi added. “An activist judge in Washington, DC does not have the jurisdiction to seize control of President Trump’s authority to conduct foreign policy and keep the American people safe.”