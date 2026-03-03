In a decision that is being called a landmark ruling for parental rights in America, the U.S. Supreme Court held Monday that California’s secret school gender transition policies violate both religious liberty and the rights of parents.

In the Court’s 6-3 decision in Mirabelli v. Bonta, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Public Domain image

The decision “is the most significant parental rights ruling in a generation,” said the Thomas More Society, which filed an emergency application with the Court on behalf of Catholic parents.

As Lumen-News reported in December, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez had ruled that California’s gender secrecy policies were unconstitutional.

Benitez ordered California officials to add the following statement, “in a prominent place,” in mandatory teacher training sessions:

Parents and guardians have a federal constitutional right to be informed if their public school student child expresses gender incongruence. Teachers and school staff have a federal constitutional right to accurately inform the parent or guardian of their student when the student expresses gender incongruence. These federal constitutional rights are superior to any state or local laws, state or local regulations, or state or local policies to the contrary.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, however, stayed his injunction.

“The ruling restores the class action injunction that Thomas More Society had secured against the State of California for parents across the state who object to the state’s directives requiring schools to conceal children’s gender transitions from their own parents, facilitate those transitions without parental knowledge or consent, and compel teachers to actively deceive families,” the Society’s press announcement explained. “The Court found that California’s secret transition regime likely violates parents’ rights under both the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“The State argues that its policies advance a compelling interest in student safety and privacy,” the Supreme Court held. “But those policies cut out the primary protectors of children’s best interests: their parents.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined in a concurring opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that parents in these situations who apply to the Supreme Court “are likely to succeed on the merits under a straightforward application of these cases”:

California prohibits its public schools from informing parents of their child’s gender transition at school unless the child consents. The record in this case indicates that the State’s nondisclosure policy applies even if parents expressly ask for information about their child’s gender identification. One set of parents learned of their child’s transition at school only after the child attempted suicide. Strikingly, even after this tragic event, school administrators continued to withhold information about the student’s gender identification. California’s nondisclosure policy thus quite obviously excludes parents from highly important decisions about their child’s mental health … and is unlikely to satisfy heightened scrutiny. Our resolution of the parents’ likelihood of success on this claim is dictated by existing law.

“This is a watershed moment for parental rights in America,” said Paul M. Jonna, Special Counsel at Thomas More Society and Partner at LiMandri and Jonna LLP.

“The Supreme Court has told California and every state in the nation in no uncertain terms: you cannot secretly transition a child behind a parent’s back,” Jonna continued. “The Court’s landmark reaffirmation of substantive due process, its vindication of religious liberty, and its approval of class-wide relief together set a historic precedent that will dismantle secret gender transition policies across the country.”

The Supreme Court’s decision comes as numerous other recent events reveal a crumbling of gender ideology in general and the refusal of ideological activists to accept the likely physical and mental harms to young people that come with its promotion.