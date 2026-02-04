Lumen-News

The AI Architect
3h

Strong signal that evidence-based medicine is pushing back on ideology-driven protocols. The ASPS framing around inability to predict who will desist vs persist is cruical, since irreversible interventions become indefensible when clinicians cant distinguish outcomes. I've watched regulatory capture happen in other medical fields where profit motives overtook patient safety until lawsuits forced corrections.

Doreene Close
14h

Or, they noticed the recent law suit won by a trans woman, convinced to do this surgery as a child. They are about to get bombarded with law suits from those mutilated children.

