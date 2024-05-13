With our attention focused on the collapse of what were formerly the nation’s top universities, the war against biological sex, and the Biden administration’s push to hand over America’s sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO), it may be difficult to recall the serious issues surrounding the COVID pandemic.

Here are four recent significant events that reveal the unraveling of the COVID narrative forced on Americans by the coordinated efforts of the federal government, Big Pharma, and social media giants.

1. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has begun a worldwide withdrawal of its COVID shot after recently admitting it “can, in very rare cases, cause” blood clots and low platelets, as The Epoch Times reported May 8.

As the report noted, however, AstraZeneca is “citing a ‘surplus’ of updated jabs for new variants,” and not its recent admission, for the withdrawal of its shot.

2. The New York Times has published comments from experts who say people harmed by the COVID shots are being “ignored,” “dismissed,” and “gaslighted.”

On May 3, the Times created a stir with a headline that read, “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?”

“Some scientists fear that patients with real injuries are being denied help and believe that more needs to be done to clarify the possible risks,” the Times reported, and then went on to report comments such as the one below from one expert.

“At least long Covid has been somewhat recognized,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist and vaccine expert at Yale University. But people who say they have post-vaccination injuries are “just completely ignored and dismissed and gaslighted,” she added.

During interviews and email conversations, the Times reported that federal health officials “insisted that serious side effects were extremely rare and that their surveillance efforts were more than sufficient to detect patterns of adverse events.”

Nevertheless, the Times does not make an outright admission that people have been harmed by the COVID shots. And the report appears to give some cover to federal health officials’ failure to recognize the harms due to the COVID shots by suggesting health agencies might have drawn a different conclusion if the United States had a “centralized health care system”:

“In some countries with centralized health care systems, officials have actively sought out reports of serious side effects of Covid vaccines and reached conclusions that U.S. health authorities have not,” the Times reported.

But, the fact that the Times editors actually published a piece considering the plight of people who were harmed after taking a COVID shot or shots may well be a media “event,” since the establishment outlet had previously dismissed any concerns about the COVID jabs and U.S. public health policies surrounding COVID as “misinformation” and “conspiracy theory.”

In late December 2022, for example, another Times report noted:

What began in 2020 as rumors that cast doubt on the existence or seriousness of Covid quickly evolved into often outlandish claims about dangerous technology lurking in masks and the supposed miracle cures from unproven drugs, like ivermectin. Last year’s vaccine rollout fueled another wave of unfounded alarm. Now, in addition to all the claims still being bandied about, there are conspiracy theories about the long-term effects of the treatments, researchers say.

3. British epidemiologist Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance in New York City, testified before a House panel on May 1 regarding his role in overseeing a research investigation in Wuhan, China, regarding novel coronaviruses.

Below is video via Forbes in which House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) asked Daszak whether he has been “an informant for the U.S. government”:

Hours before Daszak’s testimony, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, released an interim report that, he wrote, “seeks to provide evidence and information regarding the government’s funding and lack of oversight of gain-of-function research, EcoHealth Alliance, Inc., and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

In the bombshell document, Wenstrup asserted:

It is clear that EcoHealth and its President, Dr. Peter Daszak, acted with contempt for the American people. Further, EcoHealth’s actions were often enabled by the incompetency of the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It is this contempt and incompetence that necessitates both Congressional and Administrative action.

Wenstrup said, in its report, the subcommittee was making “two primary recommendations, one to the Congress and one to the Administration”:

1) To the Congress: Reign in the unelected bureaucracy, especially within government funded public health. NIH and NIAID are no longer the trusted preeminent scientific institutions they once were. It is imperative upon us to establish more stringent guardrails, higher standards of oversight, and limit adversarial interference in our grant making processes. 2) To the Administration: Recognize EcoHealth and its President, Dr. Daszak, as bad actors. This investigation establishes neither can be trusted with taxpayer funds. It is imperative upon the Administration to immediately begin suspension and debarment proceedings and ensure neither EcoHealth nor Dr. Daszak are awarded another cent, especially for dangerous and poorly monitored research.

Wenstrup said in a statement:

Dr. Daszak and his organization conducted dangerous gain-of-function research at the WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology], willfully violated the terms of a multi-million-dollar NIH grant, and placed U.S. national security at risk. This blatant contempt for the American people is reprehensible. It is imperative to establish higher standards of oversight at the NIH. The Select Subcommittee’s detailed and comprehensive report today holds Dr. Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance accountable and sheds light on severe shortcomings in our public health systems.

In a guest essay Monday at investigative journalist Paul Thacker’s The Disinformation Chronicle, investigative watchdog David Robertson highlighted that even Democrats on the subcommittee were “aggressively interrogating” Daszak.

Nevertheless, Robertson expressed concern that, with lawmakers from both parties piling onto Daszak, the risk is “investigators will be content with laying blame exclusively at the feet of Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance.”

“Making Peter Daszak the fall guy would fail to hold accountable the scientists and institutional funders who enabled his reckless research in Wuhan,” he wrote, adding:

Whatever responsibility Daszak and researchers in Wuhan may bear for the pandemic, some of the most prominent officials and science institutions in biomedical research funded and promoted these experiments. Some of those very same officials then consistently misled the public about the possibility that research funded by US agencies may have contributed to the creation of SARS-CoV-2.

As we reported in March 2023, former science editor at The New York Times Nicholas Wade testified before the same House subcommittee that the evidence is strong the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection was not of natural origin and, instead, had escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Wade explained, nevertheless, how key officials in the U.S. government promoted the natural origin theory:

The natural origin theory did not prevail by accident. It was promoted by science administrators in the United States and England, including Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health [NIH]. The NIH is a national treasure, and Collins and Fauci, its most prominent leaders of the time, are well known to the public and on Capitol Hill. It's hard to believe that in the twilight of their long careers, they would seriously mishandle an issue as important as the origin of the COVID virus.

Revisit Wade’s testimony here via the New York Post:

4. The Epoch Times reported on May 1 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots caused multiple deaths before making a claim that there was no evidence linking the vaccines to any deaths.

According to the report:

CDC employees worked to track down information on reported post-vaccination deaths and learned that myocarditis—or heart inflammation, a confirmed side effect of the vaccines—was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some of the deaths, according to an internal file obtained by The Epoch Times.

Additionally, in some deaths, myocarditis was described as being caused by vaccination, and in other circumstances, CDC personnel discovered that “deaths met the agency’s definition for myocarditis, that the patients started showing symptoms within 42 days of a vaccine dose, and that the deceased displayed no virus-related symptoms.”

Though, as the report noted, the findings were made by the end of 2021, the CDC claimed it was not aware of any signs tying the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots to deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“That’s a scandal, where you have information like this and you continue to put out this dishonest line that there’s only seven deaths and they’re all unrelated to the mRNA vaccines,” Dr. Andrew Bostom, a retired Brown University academic internist and epidemiologist, told The Epoch Times, adding that the CDC is “concealing these deaths.”

A year ago, Bostom appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, where he exposed the CDC’s doubling down on the importance of wearing masks though studies had already shown they were ineffective in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.