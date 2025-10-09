Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. has become the senior vice president of molecule discovery for Eli Lilly, and will also direct its infectious disease unit, the drug industry giant announced Tuesday, according to BioSpace.

In March, Marks abruptly left his post as the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) chief vaccine regulator, amid a flurry of angry words directed at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” Marks wrote in his resignation letter, as the Wall Street Journal reported.

While Lilly responded to The Epoch Times in Tuesday’s report that Marks’ “expertise strengthens our abilities across multiple areas, both in our existing portfolio and in our work in emerging areas,” Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist with The McCullough Foundation, observed at Focal Points today that Marks is one of the many former FDA officials Lilly is “scooping up … like trading cards.”

Hulscher further explained:

This is the same Peter Marks who was forced to resign after refusing to grant Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. access to the VAERS database — citing fears his team would “write over it or erase the whole database.” As soon as he was ousted, he went on national TV and issued a veiled threat to Americans about engineered pathogens.

During an interview with CNN at the time – which can be viewed at Focal Points –Marks said that, in leaving FDA, he would also be saying farewell to the work he had been doing regarding the “many, many viruses that could come, things like Ebola and others that could be very dangerous to our country.”

“We had a group that was prepared to deal with those,” he claimed. “Additionally, I can’t go into all the details, but there are man-made threats that we were prepared to deal with.”

“Having that capacity means that today I believe we are weaker and as a nation, and I believe our adversaries know that we are weaker, as a nation, because we don’t have that capacity,” Marks added in his parting comments.

TrialSite News also summarized how the controversial Marks handled the COVID-19 pandemic from his perch at FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) up until the point of his resignation:

While Dr. Peter Marks has been praised for his leadership in accelerating COVID-19 vaccine development, he has offered little public introspection about the government’s missteps during the pandemic. Under his oversight, the FDA’s CBER authorized vaccines under emergency use with limited to no long-term data, and faced criticism over transparency, adverse event monitoring, and handling of post-market safety signals.

Vinay Prasad, M.D., MPH – who now heads FDA’s CBER – commented last November on this continual movement of personnel from FDA to the pharmaceutical giants. He noted the stark reality of this relationship and what it means for public health in the United States.

“[T]he majority of people who work at FDA and leave go to work for Pharma,” he observed. “That revolving door is why the agency works for pharmaceutical interests. RFK is a threat to hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Prominent attorney Aaron Siri, author of the newly released Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, also offered on social media, “As day follows night, Peter Marks, former vaccine boss at FDA, just got hired by Eli Lilly.”

“He was a good boy,” Siri noted. “Served pharma’s interest well. Now comes his reward.”

The “revolving door” between FDA and Big Pharma is one of the “conflicts” Kennedy is addressing as he remakes the nation’s public health agencies.

Marks will now apparently be working at Lilly with Rachael Anatol – another former FDA regulator who left amid Kennedy’s quest to reform his agency and advance the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.

As The Epoch Times reported, former long-time head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D. left her post to become Pfizer’s chief medical officer just prior to the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

As Pfizer notes, prior to her top post at FDA’s CDER, Cavazzoni “held several senior executive positions in the pharmaceutical industry for nearly two decades, including at Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner during Trump’s first term, is now a Pfizer board member.

And Dr. Doran Fink, who worked under Marks at FDA, eventually took a job at Moderna in 2023.

“Nine of the last ten FDA commissioners have gone on to work for major pharmaceutical companies shortly after leaving public office,” Hulscher wrote. “Within the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, officials routinely rotate between government agencies, global NGOs, and Big Pharma — advancing personal careers while deepening institutional entanglements across the syndicate.”

“This revolving-door network erases the line between public health stewardship and corporate profiteering — a deeply embedded conflict of interest that undermines both trust and safety,” he added. “It’s time to seal shut the Revolving Door of Corruption.”