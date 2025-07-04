President Donald Trump has kicked off the year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Celebrate along with your families by watching the extraordinary story of American Independence.

The White House Salute to America 250 Task Force teamed up with Hillsdale College to produce this special original video series called The Story of America. The video above is the Introduction. Watch the entire video series here.

“Under the President’s leadership, the Salute to America 250 Task Force (‘Task Force 250’) has commenced the planning of a full year of festivities to officially launch on Memorial Day, 2025 and continue through July 4th, 2026,” the task force announced in May. “Task Force 250 invites citizens to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years.”

“With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history,” President Trump said about this remarkable anniversary.

God Bless America!