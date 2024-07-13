The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) on Wednesday, by a vote of 221-198, with only five Democrats joining Republicans to pass the legislation.

The five Democrats who voted in favor of the SAVE Act, (H.R.8281), are: Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX); Don Davis (D-NC); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA); Jared Golden (D-ME); and Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX).

The text of the SAVE Act, which was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), states its purpose is to “amend the national Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.”

“Under any method of voter registration in a State, the State shall not accept and process an application to register to vote in an election for Federal office unless the applicant presents documentary proof of United States citizenship with the application,” the measure adds.

The SAVE Act would also require states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivered a floor speech prior to the vote:

Johnson said:

This will be one of the most important votes that members of this chamber will ever take in their entire careers. And it's an issue we never thought we would have to actually address, but that moment has come to us now. Should Americans and Americans alone determine the outcome of American elections? Or, should we allow foreigners and illegal aliens to decide who sits in the White House and in the People's House and in the Senate?

While many Democrats claim the SAVE Act is unnecessary because it is already a crime for non-citizens to vote in a federal election, CatholicVote noted the recent blockbuster report at the New York Post that revealed thousands of non-citizens are completing voter registration forms at welfare agencies, such as Obamacare healthcare and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits enrollment sites, without requirement of proof of citizenship, courtesy of the Biden administration.

The Post reports:

Welfare offices and other agencies in at least 46 US states are providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship … Every state but North Dakota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Wyoming gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots federal voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship. There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election.

Nevertheless, millions of migrants are eligible for benefits that are applied for at locations where voter registration takes place.

As expected, however, Senate Democrats blocked the SAVE Act in that chamber, and Biden declared he opposes it as well, making these claims:

The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods. Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission. States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls. This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls. The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended—it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in Federal elections.

“Democrats just blocked the SAVE Act in the Senate,” wrote Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who introduced the measure in that chamber, on Thursday.

“They don’t want to stop illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in American elections. Why?” he posed the question on X, and, in a Senate floor speech, explained the likely rationale for opposing the bill:

This bill allows all American citizens to vote. More importantly, if enacted, it would mean that no American vote could be canceled out by a vote cast illegally by a noncitizen. This bill would make it harder to cheat in elections and ensure the integrity of every ballot lawfully cast. There is no valid argument against the SAVE Act, Mr. President, none. The only reason to oppose this bill would exist if you needed illegal votes to win elections, full stop, that's it. By passing the SAVE Act, we would send a clear message that, in the United States of America, voting is not just a privilege of citizenship, but a cherished and protected right. As debates about election integrity rage, the SAVE Act stands out by guaranteeing that only American citizens can have a say in our elections. American elections must be decided by American voters, full stop.

Another recent election integrity investigation uncovered numerous non-citizens in a Charlotte, North Carolina, apartment complex, who admitted to being registered to vote.

A survey, conducted by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, in conjunction with Muckraker, found nearly 10% of illegal aliens or non-citizens interviewed admitted having already registered to vote.

The Oversight Project’s Mike Howell told War Room guest host Dave Brat how the survey was conducted in a video posted to X by Grace Chong, CFO/COO of War Room.

“We've been tracking illegal aliens by their cell phone and the disbursement patterns that nonprofits move them throughout the interior,” Howell explained, noting the Biden administration provides taxpayer funds to non-governmental organizations (NGOs), such as “Catholic Charities and Hebrew immigrant aid services,” to assist the migrants as they move throughout the United States.

“And so, we've been moving that case along, against the NGOs … We've proven that nonprofits in Mexico are explicitly encouraging illegals to vote for Biden when we send an undercover team there to find a flyer that had that written on it,” Howell said.

“We've proven that nonprofits in New York are fraudulently providing residency documents to illegal aliens,” he highlighted as well.