The Trump administration is reportedly reconsidering the $590 million contract the Biden administration awarded to drug giant Moderna for an mRNA bird flu shot.

An initial report of the news at Bloomberg was critical of the move and referred to Moderna as being “known for its highly successful Covid-19 shot.”

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now President Donald Trump’s top health official, has been a vaccine skeptic and openly criticized Covid-19 shots,” the Bloomberg report stated. “In 2021, during the height of the pandemic, Kennedy called them ‘the deadliest vaccine ever made.’ According to the US National Institutes of Health, which now answers to Kennedy, Covid vaccines saved tens of millions of lives during the pandemic.”

The Wall Street Journal reported today that, in the wake of the news of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) review of the Biden move to fund its mRNA shot, Moderna shares fell 3%. Reuters reported the pharmaceutical company’s shares “fell 5.5% in after-market trading.”

“While it is crucial that the U.S. Department and Health and Human Services support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production,” an HHS spokesman said, according to the Journal.

The $590 million contract awarded to Moderna in January near the close of the Biden administration was in addition to $176 million in taxpayer funds given last year for Moderna to create a “pandemic influenza mRNA-based vaccine.”

The report of the review of Moderna’s contract comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s launch of a five-pronged strategy to reduce the high cost of eggs in the nation due primarily to the incentivized culling of even healthy chickens.

Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Wednesday that the plan prioritizes, with an investment of up to $500 million, “gold-standard biosecurity measures,” so that more chickens can remain healthy.

Rollins added that USDA would also invest up to $100 million for vaccine and therapeutics research and development, but added that “vaccines aren’t a stand-alone solution.”

Their use, she said, “should help reduce the need to ‘depopulate’ flocks, which means killing chickens on a farm where there’s an outbreak.”

The secretary added USDA “hasn’t yet authorized the use of a vaccine,” but, prior to doing so, will “consult state leaders, poultry and dairy farmers, and public-health professionals.”

Rollins noted the trade issues involved in vaccinating chickens, and said the USDA will “work with our trading partners to minimize potential negative trade effects for U.S. producers and to assess public-health concerns.”

The USDA plan also intends to ease regulatory burdens to help “families to raise backyard chickens,” she said.

The Daily Mail observed in another report today that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has issued a 90-day pause on a $200 million Biden-awarded contract to biotech company Vaxart to develop a new COVID-19 pill.

The experimental drug was included in the Biden administration’s 2023 $5 billion Project NextGen plan to develop new “vaccines” for various diseases.

According to the report, Kennedy said the Vaxart trial – which had about 10,000 patients scheduled to begin on Monday – is paused, but not terminated, until he and other health officials review Vaxart’s preliminary findings.