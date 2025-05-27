Lumen-News

Lumen-News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
1d

No one should be jabbed with Fauci's poison death shot. The infernal, ill-advised poison pin, which degenerate Democrats mandated, should be removed from the market.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lumen-News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture