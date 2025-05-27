Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said today he “couldn’t be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

Kennedy made the announcement with National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary in a video posted online.

“Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy said.

“That ends today,” Bhattacharya stated in the video. “It's common sense, and it’s good science.”

“There's no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” added Makary.

“We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again,” Kennedy concluded.