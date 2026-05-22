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Charles Fortin
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A fledgling attempt to restore what America was. In competition with Islam for the same rights but with totally opposite goals.

Interestingly, I don’t believe this is Trump’s idea but is coming from a lower level and that’s a first in a Trump administration and desperately needed. Our spiritual crisis is worse than everything else because we have lost our way.

Charlie Kirk would love this. I would trust him in this role over anybody else. It needs to stay non denominational as Charlie was.

Progressives are going to hate this.

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