President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. blew wide open the national conversation about the potential causes of the surge in autism, with Kennedy vowing the investigation will have “no areas of taboo.”

Trump and Kennedy gathered Monday at a press conference with National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Director Mehmet Oz, and mothers of autistic children.

In his remarks, Kennedy focused primarily on two potential causes of “adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes,” including autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy and vaccines.

Acetaminophen

“The FDA is responding to clinical and laboratory studies that suggest a potential association between acetaminophen used during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, including later diagnosis for ADHD and autism,” the secretary explained. “Scientists have proposed biological mechanisms linking prenatal acetaminophen exposure to altered brain development. We have also evaluated the contrary studies that show no association.”

“Today, the FDA will issue a physician’s notice about the risk of acetaminophen during pregnancy and begin the process to initiate a safety label change,” Kennedy announced. “HHS will launch a nationwide public service campaign to inform families and protect public health.”

The HHS secretary also emphasized that FDA recognizes that acetaminophen “is often the only tool for fevers and pain in pregnancy, as other alternatives have well documented adverse effects.”

HHS, he continued, is urging healthcare providers “to exercise their best judgment and use of acetaminophen for fevers and pain in pregnancy by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary duration and only when treatment is required.”

Kennedy pointedly noted as well that the “politicization of science” has led to the outcome that “the safety of acetaminophen against the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in young children has never been validated.”

“Prudent medicine therefore suggests caution in acetaminophen use in young children, especially since strong evidence also has associated it with liver toxicity,” he said. “Some studies have also found the use of acetaminophen in children can potentially prolong viral illnesses … In addition to a possible acetaminophen connection to autism for pregnant women, infants and toddlers, our research has revealed that folate deficiency in a child’s brain can lead to autism.”

A White House fact sheet details evidence suggesting that use of acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially late-term, may cause long-term neurological effects in children.

The evidence includes a statement from Andrea Baccarelli, M.D., Ph.D., dean of faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, that describes an NIH-funded “rigorous review” of 46 already published global studies of the potential risks of acetaminophen use during pregnancy.

“We found evidence of an association between exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy and increased incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders in children,” Baccarelli stated. “This association is strongest when acetaminophen is taken for four weeks or longer.”

Makary observed the “growing body of evidence” that suggests “some children suffering from autism are folate deficient within the brain—a problem that can be treated with leucovorin.”

HHS provides a fact sheet on autism, relevant data, and treatment with leucovorin.

“Given the extent of the current autism epidemic, physicians should immediately have this treatment option available for candidate children,” the FDA commissioner urged. “We are also sharing new information about the potential risks of acetaminophen so patients can make a more informed decision with their health care provider.”

Vaccines

In introducing the potential role of vaccines in the autism epidemic, Kennedy observed that “some 40 to 70% of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine.”

“President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them – marginalizing them like prior administrations,” he asserted, noting that, while some say “we should believe all women, some of these same people have been silencing and demonizing these mothers for three decades because research on the potential link between autism and vaccines has been actively suppressed in the past.”

Trump highlighted the fact that babies are vaccinated simultaneously with multiple drugs.

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it’s a disgrace,” the president said during the press conference.

HHS announced in its press statement that Kennedy was taking “bold new actions to confront the nation’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) epidemic, which has surged nearly 400% since 2000 and now affects 1 in 31 American children.”

Bhattacharya unveiled the launch of a $50 million Autism Data Science Initiative, a research effort to analyze data resources to explore potential causes of autism.

“By bringing together genetics, biology, and environmental exposures, we are opening the door to breakthroughs that will deepen our understanding of autism and improve lives,” he said.

Similarly, Oz described the autism initiative as “an unprecedented, comprehensive approach to deepen our understanding of the causes of autism, share what we know and don’t know based on current research, and ensure that every child has a better chance to thrive.” he asserted.

Establishment media have railed on Trump’s and Kennedy’s comments regarding the potential causes of autism.

Additionally, a “fact-check” by the Big Pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) claims “[s]ome individuals wrongly assert there is a link between vaccines and autism.”

“Before the claim was discredited, researchers took it seriously, investigated it thoroughly, and found no link,” AAP asserts. “This research, in many countries, involving thousands of individuals, has spanned multiple decades. Any effort to misrepresent sound, strong science poses a threat to the health of children and does a disservice to our autistic community.”

Nevertheless in a press statement released yesterday by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), Executive Director Jane Orient, M.D. applauded the Trump administration for finally treating autism as the “urgent public health crisis” it is.

“It did not identify THE cause, but found it to be multifactorial,” Orient observed, pointing out that perhaps the most important statement made by Kennedy during the press conference was that there would be “no taboos” and that the gaslighting of parents would finally end.

While Orient admitted that “[e]vidence linking autism to acetaminophen is weak,” she observed, however, that “all drugs need to be used with caution during pregnancy.”

AAPS’ executive director found Kennedy’s emphasis on vaccines as a potential factor in the autism epidemic most inspiring.

“There is already massive data about an autism-vaccine link.” Orient asserted. “This conference helps eliminate taboos about examining and discussing the data.”