President Donald Trump has called upon Republican leaders in Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, even it means attaching the legislation to must-pass bills in order to bring the measure to his desk for signature.

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT MUST BE PASSED, NOW,” the president insisted Saturday on Truth Social about the bill that would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

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“Use the Housing and FISA Bills to get it done!” Trump urged, observing that, in Maryland, a primary ballot error just occurred when 500,000 primary voters who requested a mail-in ballot received one for the wrong party.

“We cannot, as a Country, put up with this any longer!!!” Trump stressed. “Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!!

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The U.S. House has passed the SAVE America Act, but Senate Majority leader John Thune (R-SD) has balked at the legislation, claiming the GOP lacks the votes and that the filibuster can’t be “nuked.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said Sunday that while voter ID and the SAVE Act have “overwhelming bipartisan support,” Thune “continues to block it.”

“President Trump mandated this get done, and I’ll make sure the SAVE Act is included in FISA or housing,” she asserted. “Thune cannot ignore it now.”

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Luna elaborated to Fox News that, despite the popularity of the SAVE America Act, Thune continues to claim “they can’t remove the filibuster or even embrace the talking filibuster, which is a workaround, and that’s simply unacceptable.”

The congresswoman added that, while Democrats believe they will take back the House in the mid-terms, securing our elections could make that doubtful.

“All I will say is that that’s been our number one fight,” Luna said. “I’m very, very happy to see President Trump just came out with his Truth Social posting … and I am going to have a lot of fun when we return to Washington, ensuring that Save America gets put into either housing or FISA.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and elections activist Scott Presler have regularly been pressuring Thune to pass the SAVE America Act as well.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters repeated the president’s message as he announced on Sunday the filing of 130 lawsuits across 32 states – with more on the way – to halt election cheating.

“The Democrats are trying to cheat every single day,” Gruters told Fox News. “That’s why we have to have 130 lawsuits. We’re bringing the hammer wherever we can.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s redistricting. It doesn’t matter if what they’ve done is they’ve allowed tens of millions of illegals to come across our border. And they’re trying to figure out ways to get them to vote,” he added, asserting that the RNC has hired staff in 17 states to address election integrity issues.