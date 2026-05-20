The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week the “first resolution” of its kind that secures an agreement with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) to end performing “sex-rejecting” medical procedures on children and, instead, establish a clinic devoted entirely to “detransition” care.

“The Justice Department will use every weapon at its disposal to end the destructive and discredited practice of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for children,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “Today’s resolution protects vulnerable children, holds providers accountable, and ensures those harmed receive the care they need.”

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The landmark resolution came about as a result of the DOJ’s continuing “national investigation into violations of federal law in connection with the provision of sex-rejecting procedures on minors (often euphemistically called ‘gender-affirming care’).”

In response to a joint effort between the Trump DOJ and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, TCH will pay $10 million “to resolve allegations that it submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures,” the department stated, alleging that TCH’s activities have “violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the False Claims Act, and federal fraud and conspiracy laws.”

Perhaps most importantly, in addition to ending the provision of such medical interventions as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children and teens who are not likely to comprehend the long-term consequences of such treatments, TCH has committed to creating “the first-of-its-kind clinic dedicated to restorative care for detransitioners,” DOJ noted.

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“I am grateful that Texas Children’s wants to be part of the solution and no longer the problem,” said Brett A. Shumate, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division. “Its commitment to providing detransitioner care is emblematic of just that. While the Department is satisfied with the resolution announced today, our division will continue to work tirelessly to protect America’s children and hold accountable pharmaceutical companies and medical providers who have taken advantage of vulnerable children under the guise of ‘care.’”

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) applauded the historic legal agreement.

Dr. Jill Simons, the group’s executive director, called the resolution “an important step toward restoring evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and accountability in pediatric healthcare,” and urged the DOJ to continue its national investigation.

“Any institution that has provided irreversible medical interventions to minors should also be required to provide comprehensive follow-up and detransition care for patients experiencing regret, complications, infertility concerns, endocrine dysfunction, psychological distress, or other adverse outcomes,” Simons said.

ACPeds President Dr. Michael Artigues observed the high risk associated with so-called “gender-affirming care.”

“Patients and families deserve honest information about the known and unknown risks of these interventions,” Artigues said. “Any institution that has participated in the medicalization of vulnerable children has an ethical obligation to provide ongoing care and support for those seeking to discontinue these interventions or address resulting complications.”