An education department spokeswoman asserts the federal government will not tolerate either the “abuse” of “parents’ rights” or of children’s safety from “predatory behavior.”

Julie Hartman, a senior advisor in the Department of Education’s Office of Communications and Outreach, commented to The Daily Signal Tuesday in a piece that focused on Colorado’s HB 25-1312 – a bill that would allow children to be removed from their parents’ custody, specifically, due to parental “misgendering” of a child who claims to identify as transgender, and “deadnaming,” or calling that child by his or her birth name.

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the legislation April 6, but the bill has yet to advance in the state Senate.

Section 2 of the bill “provides that, when making child custody decisions and determining the best interests of a child for purposes of parenting time, a court shall consider deadnaming, misgendering, or threatening to publish material related to an individual's gender-affirming health-care services as types of coercive control.”

Additionally, Sections 8 and 9 “define deadnaming and misgendering as discriminatory acts in the ‘Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act’, and prohibit these discriminatory acts in places of public accommodation.”

“Children do not belong to the government. They belong to parents,” Hartman told the Daily Signal, however, adding, “The department will not tolerate abuse of parents’ rights—or of students who are victims of predatory behavior by adults who are supposed to protect them.”

In a March 28 “Dear Colleague” letter to chief state school officers and superintendents of educational institutions that receive federal funding, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote, “By natural right and moral authority, parents are the primary protectors of their children.”

The secretary added:

Yet many states and school districts have enacted policies that presume children need protection from their parents. Often, such policies evade or misapply the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), turning the concept of privacy on its head to facilitate ideological indoctrination in a school environment without parental interference or even involvement. Going forward, the Department of Education will insist that schools apply FERPA correctly to uphold, not thwart, parents’ rights.

Visionary and musician Michael A. Hancock, who sits on the Aurora Consent Decree Monitor’s Community Advisory Council, also wrote last week at Colorado Politics that the state’s bill amounts to “compelled affirmation of a belief system.”

“It doesn’t matter whether your conviction stems from religious faith, scientific reasoning, or parental instinct — HB25-1312 would strip you of your right to dissent.”

Referring to the bill’s “constitutional rot,” Hancock observed that the First Amendment “isn’t just about the freedom to speak; it’s also the freedom not to speak, and certainly the freedom not to be conscripted into someone else’s ideological crusade.”

“What Colorado is flirting with is not mere legislation — it is state-enforced orthodoxy,” he asserted. “A modern blasphemy code dressed in the garments of progressivism.”

“This is not democracy,” Hancock declared, adding:

This is gaslighting on a legislative level. When parents — those most invested in the well-being of their children — are treated as enemies of progress for refusing to parrot ideologically loaded language, we are not in the realm of public policy anymore. We are in the realm of dogma, sanctified and enforced by the state.

As Fox News reported Tuesday, the bill has caused a firestorm among parental rights groups.

In his review of the Democrat-supported Colorado bill, legal analyst Jonathan Turley observed, “I believe that the Democrats are not just ignoring parental rights but political realities.”

Turley quoted Colorado Rep. Lorena Garcia (D-Denver), who sponsored the bill and stated as it passed out of committee on a party-line vote:

This bill is the bare minimum of what we can do as a state, and the fact that we have to legislate for people to not bully and misgender and deadname people because of whatever insecurities they might have is sad to me. Why can't we just respect one another? Why can't we just understand that someone else's identity has nothing to do with me or you?

“They will find that this is not a partisan issue. It is a primal issue,” Turley wrote, however. “For parents, Democratic politicians like Garcia fail to ‘understand’ that it has a lot ‘to do with them.’ They are the parents of these children. If Democrats do not ‘understand’ that, they are likely soon to find that out.”