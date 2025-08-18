President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released today an online interactive tracking platform to allow Americans to monitor the actions in their states and at the federal level that are reforming the nation’s food, health, and public safety systems.

As the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign continues to take hold throughout the country, the “MAHA in Action” tracking platform is a tool that serves as “a public declaration of the profound changes already underway,” an HHS press statement said today.

From MAHA in Action

“Make America Healthy Again isn’t just a slogan—it’s a mission statement, and we’re delivering results, fast,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “The MAHA in Action tracker puts the wins on the map. It gives the public, the press, and policymakers real-time visibility into how we’re restoring health, integrity, and accountability to every corner of our public health agency.”

The new online tool includes updates on federal reforms in the areas of removing toxic dyes, additives, and chemicals from the nation’s food supply, scientific transparency and restoration of trust in vaccine safety, and investigating the causes of chronic diseases.

Americans can also use the interactive map to keep track of their state’s achievements – or not – in health reform legislation and policy.

Among the victories cited by HHS thus far are:

8 states – Arizona, Delaware, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia - have banned synthetic dyes or specific additives from school meals

12 states – Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia – now have USDA-approved SNAP waivers that restrict products such as candy and sugary drinks

Additionally, some states are working on policies that restrict lab-grown meat, require medical students to have courses in nutrition, expand access to ivermectin, remove fluoride from the public water supply, and reform physical education standards.

“Americans are tired of toxic food, failed science, and chronic disease becoming the norm,” Kennedy said. “We’re turning the tide through bold federal action at HHS and state-driven reforms. The momentum is real, and we’re just getting started.”