In a proclamation released Thursday, President Donald Trump made clear he intends to honor “the legendary Christopher Columbus.”

Referring to Columbus as “the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth,” Trump said in his declaration that “[t]his Columbus Day, we honor his life with reverence and gratitude, and we pledge to reclaim his extraordinary legacy of faith, courage, perseverance, and virtue from the left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

The president then described Columbus’ perseverance in obtaining funding from Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain in order to “set out on a daring expedition that most believed to be impossible.”

Columbus and his crew finally began their long and perilous voyage across the Atlantic on three small ships – the Niña, Pinta, and Santa Maria.

“He was guided by a noble mission: to discover a new trade route to Asia, bring glory to Spain, and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to distant lands,” Trump said.

The president described the significance of Columbus’ mission:

Just over 2 months later, on October 12, 1492, Columbus made landfall in the modern-day Bahamas. Upon his arrival, he planted a majestic cross in a mighty act of devotion, dedicating the land to God and setting in motion America’s proud birthright of faith. Though he initially believed he had arrived in Asia, his discovery opened the vast frontier and untold splendors of the New World to Europe. He later ventured onward to Cuba and other islands in the Caribbean — exploring their coasts and engaging with their people.

“Guided by steadfast prayer and unwavering fortitude and resolve, Columbus’s journey carried thousands of years of wisdom, philosophy, reason, and culture across the Atlantic into the Americas — paving the way for the ultimate triumph of Western civilization less than three centuries later on July 4, 1776,” the president noted.

Trump observed that, since Columbus was an Italian, his day is also a celebration of “the countless Italian-Americans who, like him, have endlessly contributed to our culture and our way of life.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed appreciation for Trump’s words on social media.

“This Columbus Day, more than 500 years since Columbus arrived in the New World, we follow his example, we echo his resolve, and we offer our gratitude for his life of valor and grit,” the president said. “Above all, we commit to restoring a Nation that once again dares to tame the unknown, honors our rich cultural inheritance, and offers rightful praise to our Creator above.”

“In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’s historic voyage, the Congress, by joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as ‘Columbus Day,’” the president declared.