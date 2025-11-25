The U.S. State Department has sent new guidance to all its embassies and consulates abroad that requires U.S. diplomats to move away from naming “rights” of political identity groups and, instead, focus on the “natural rights” of individuals, such as the right to life and freedoms of speech and religion.

A State Department official revealed Thursday to reporters that the department’s next human rights report will no longer identify specific groups such as ethnic or racial minorities, LGBT, or other “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) factions previously characterized as “marginalized.”

Screenshot: X

“In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbor to human rights violations,” principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, according to The Daily Signal. “The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked. We are saying enough is enough.”

The State Department is required to issue Country Reports on Human Rights Practices to Congress on all countries given aide and all United Nations member states.

As a result of this new guidance, the department’s human rights reports will now target “transgender procedures for minors, DEI hiring, attacks on free speech, and state-funded abortions,” the Signal reported, adding that UN member states will now be required to “count the number of abortions taking place in their countries, and they will be denounced for funding abortions or the distribution of drugs which end an unborn baby’s life.”

According to the report, U.S. officials will now be holding member states responsible for “infringements” on human rights in foreign countries, including sex-change procedures for minors, such as cross-sex hormone drugs and transgender surgeries; government-funded abortions, drugs used to induce abortion, and the total estimated number of annual abortions; arrests, administrative punishments, and “official investigations or warnings” for speech or “hate speech;” enforcing DEI policies such as affirmative action or others that “provide preferential treatment” to workers on the basis of racial, sexual, and gender identity; enabling illegal migration across one country’s territory into other countries; coercing individuals to participate in euthanasia; violations of religious freedom, including antisemitic acts of hostility; and engaging in medical abuse, including forced testing, forced organ harvesting, and gene-editing on human embryos for the purpose of eugenics.

“We believe that every individual has these rights, no matter their group identity,” an unidentified senior State Department official said during the briefing, according to NBC News.

“It’s not because of their group identity,” the official added. “It’s because they have had a right taken away from them, whether it’s freedom of speech, freedom of religion. You name the right, we are here to protect them and to hold governments accountable.”