President Donald Trump continues to make election integrity a pillar of his administration.

The president announced today he will sign an executive order “to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections” by ridding the electoral system of mail-in ballots.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” wrote Trump in a post this morning on Truth Social.

The president further explained that the United States is alone in the world in the use of mail-in voting.

“All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED,” he asserted. “WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Trump countered the condemnation of Democrat-led states who challenged his March 25 executive order titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.”

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes,” he wrote. “They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.”

“With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and ‘WOKE’ for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM,” Trump asserted.

The president insisted that the nation’s elections “CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS.”

“I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS,” he further emphasized. “THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY.”

In further keeping with his call for election integrity, Trump recently ordered a new census after it was revealed the Census Bureau admitted to errors in the 2020 census data that affected the apportionment of seats in the U.S. House.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released today found that 57% of likely U.S. voters approve of his decision to order a new census, compared to 34% who disapprove of the move.

Additionally, regarding the issue of illegal immigrants being included in the actual census count, the survey found 52% of likely voters say illegal immigrants should not be counted in the census, compared to 36% who say they should be and 11% who are not sure.

When political affiliation is a factor, 49% of Democrats say the census should include illegal immigrants in the count, while 65% of Republicans and 57% of unaffiliated voters say they should not be counted.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,184 U.S. likely voters was conducted on August 11-13, 2025. The survey’s margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.