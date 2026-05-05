A large coalition of independent doctors and researchers that grew out of the continuing battle against the COVID-era government mandates is praising President Donald Trump for his nomination of breast cancer specialist Dr. Nicole Saphier for the post of Surgeon General of the United States.

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly known as Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), developed many of the prevention and treatment protocols for COVID-19. Among its founders are Drs. Paul Marik, Joseph Varon, and Pierre Kory.

“Nicole Saphier is exactly who America needs as Surgeon General, a real doctor, treating real patients, who has the spine to tell the truth even when it’s unpopular,” Varon, president and chief medical officer of IMA, said Thursday in a statement.

Photo: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

“She stood up when the so-called experts were telling parents to mask toddlers and vaccinate kindergartners against a virus that posed almost no risk to them,” Varon observed. “She earned the trust of mothers across this country the hard way, by being right, by being clear, and by refusing to accept a status quo that made no sense.”

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Saphier is the Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and an oncologic imaging specialist who was trained at the Mayo Clinic. She has already served at the federal level on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Breast Cancer in Young Women.

Additionally, the nominee is the author of the best seller Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis, and of Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19, an account of how aggressive political power plays prevailed over sound medical judgment during the pandemic.

In an October 2021 opinion piece at Fox News, Saphier criticized mandatory vaccines for children at a time when the FDA was set to approve the Pfizer COVID shot for those of ages 5-11 under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Saphier urged that any move by the CDC to recommend a universal vaccine “should be thoroughly scrutinized as this age group has the lowest severity risk for COVID-19.”

“[T]he fatality rate in young kids (5-11 years) from COVID-19 is less than 0.008 percent,” she observed, expressing concern that the U.S. “has been inflexible with its recommendations resulting in many states even mandating the vaccine for adolescents attending school.”

“As we move forward with evaluating data for an even lower risk group, the U.S. ought to step outside its rigid all-or-none mentality when it comes to recommending the vaccine in kids 5 to 11,” Saphier wrote. “Their recommendations lead to mandates and this must be taken into consideration.”

“Children have been burdened enough by top-down decisions not aligned with evidence-based research through the course of the pandemic,” she concluded. “Any mandate that comes under the EUA for young kids will be in haste and have consequences.”

In raising several points about Saphier’s views, IMA noted that, throughout the COVID era, Saphier was “among the earliest physicians to publicly question the wisdom of universal vaccination mandates for healthy children … urging that such decisions be made by parents and doctors, not bureaucrats.”

“She has been similarly direct in challenging the American Academy of Pediatrics and other establishment bodies whose recommendations strayed from the underlying data, and in calling out federal agencies when their public messaging has outrun the science,” the independent coalition added.

“Dr. Saphier’s nomination continues a significant trend toward restoring scientific integrity, transparency, and clinical judgment at the highest levels of U.S. public health,” Varon concluded.

Nevertheless, some in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement are critical of Saphier’s nomination and the removal by Trump of his former Surgeon General pick Casey Means, a supporter of both Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the MAHA movement, who failed to obtain sufficient support from key Senate Republicans, such as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a Big Pharma ally.

Apparently, in response to these critics, physician and scientist Dr. Robert Malone announced Thursday that his view of Saphier is that she is “moderate-MAHA”:

She is pro-individual-vaccine on the merits. She is supportive of parental autonomy on schedule. She is critical of universal pediatric mandates absent benefit data. She is explicitly sympathetic to MAHA’s vaccine-safety-surveillance reform agenda. She is not, in any reading I can construct from the documentary record, an anti-vaccine voice in the medical-freedom register that, say, Children’s Health Defense operates in. She is also not, in any reading I can construct, a CDC-establishment-defending voice of the kind Cassidy is looking for.

Explaining further his assessment of Saphier’s nomination, Malone observed that her record is “mixed in ways the harder register cannot accommodate.”

“She is not the MAHA Warrior the administration nominated when it nominated Means,” he asserted. “She is also not the establishment-physician sellout the harder register would have to make her in order to dismiss the nomination.”

“She is a credentialed cancer specialist who wrote the MAHA case under the MAHA title five years before MAHA was a political brand, who has a mixed but defensible vaccine record, who is sympathetic to the parts of the MAHA agenda that have the broadest public support, and who is going to be the third Surgeon General nominee the administration tries to push through a Republican Senate that has already refused two.”

Kennedy, however, has, in fact, described Saphier as “a long-time warrior for the MAHA movement.”

“She has worked closely with patients facing breast cancer and understands the importance of early detection and prevention,” the secretary wrote in a social media post. “That experience is essential as we take on the chronic disease epidemic and put prevention at the center of our health system. I look forward to partnering with her as our next Surgeon General.”

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Pro-life activists have also expressed support for Saphier’s nomination.

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At age 17, Saphier became pregnant and chose life, giving birth to her son “weeks before her high school graduation,” as National Right to Life noted.

“She has spoken openly about the fear, uncertainty, judgment, and pressure that surrounded that moment,” wrote Raimundo Rojas, outreach and events director of the national pro-life group. “Many young women in that situation hear one message from the culture: abortion will fix this. Motherhood will ruin your future. Your child stands between you and your dreams.”

“Dr. Saphier chose life,” Rojas emphasized. “She chose her son. She chose courage. She chose what the culture deems the harder road, and that road did not destroy her future. It helped shape it.”