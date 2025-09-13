The assassination of Charlie Kirk this week has, perhaps ironically, placed Americans who value God, family, and a free country, at a “turning point.”

In her first public remarks after the murder of her husband, Erika Kirk acknowledged as much tonight when she said “the movement my husband built will not die … my husband’s mission will not end – not even for a moment … it will only grow stronger when you join in.”

But what does “joining in” mean for all of us?

It means no longer can we merely sit back and watch video clips of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder debating smart-mouthed college students spewing what they’ve been taught in government-run schools and by left-wing college professors. TPUSA will live on, for sure, but the mission will need Americans who are past the college years who will do more than sit on the sidelines to watch Charlie challenge students who have already become indoctrinated.

It means parents can no longer simply send their high school graduates off to universities without weighing how a particular school will affect their thinking and behavior.

It means parents of younger children can no longer send them off to schools in the morning without actively examining what they’re learning and how the teaching is done.

And, perhaps most importantly, it means examining the ill effects of social media, which has desensitized users of all ages from the impact of harsh words posted online without having to see a reaction on a human face on the other end.

Charlie’s murder – and the rash of violence that had preceded it – have shown us that, even with all the debating he invited, a larger and greater campaign is needed on the part of more Americans – of every age.

In its memorial Facebook post, TPUSA described Charlie’s legendary qualities:

His energy and drive were awe-inspiring, without equal and deeply infectious. Charlie refused to squander a single day of his life. He was a natural builder and problem solver. who loved a challenge and saw every setback as a chance to learn, grow, pray, and try again. He was fundamentally decent, always eager to make new friends and allies and to support and defend the ones he had already made. His values were timeless American ones: Honesty, forthrightness, duty, loyalty, and fair play.

The organization chronicled how Charlie “grew up” in Turning Point: from a broke 18-year-old who launched TPUSA from his parents’ garage, to a 31-year-old husband and father of two children.

Despite being a young man when he was assassinated, it’s clear Charlie ignited a political movement that was focused on young people, but still created a huge impact on those much older – even the president of the United States of America.

During an interview on Fox & Friends today, President Donald Trump acknowledged his personal pain at the loss of Charlie, and paid tribute to him.

Remembering him, the president shared: “Don said to me, ‘He’s sort of like a son to you...’ He started this really during what would normally be college... and it’s become a movement ... I’ve never seen young people, or any group, go to one person like they did to Charlie.”

Trump also called on his supporters to counter the radical left’s violence with votes: “You want revenge at the voter box.”

As Erika Kirk said, her husband’s mission “will not end – not even for a moment … it will only grow stronger when you join in.”

It’s time for everyone to join in.