The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) has reversed his view that a man can become a woman, said his spokesman, according to the BBC this week.

In March 2022, Sir Keir Starmer told the Times “trans women are women.”

When asked to define a woman, the leader of the Labour Party responded at the time:

A woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view — that is actually the law. It has been the law through the combined effects of the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act and the 2010 [Equality] Act. So that’s my view. It also happens to be the law in the United Kingdom.

However, now that the UK’s Supreme Court has unanimously defined a “woman” solely as a biological female, and ruled that “the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex,” Starmer’s spokesman said, “No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman.”

On Tuesday Starmer applauded the Court's decision, as having provided "much-needed clarity."

"We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment," the prime minister told ITV West Country, adding, “I’m pleased it’s come about.”

"I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity,” he said. “It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say.”

“So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is,” Starmer added. “It’s a welcome step forward.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch nevertheless took the opportunity Monday during debate on the ruling to chastise Labour ministers’ prior record on the issue, asserting they had been “so desperate to jump on a bandwagon that they abandoned common sense,” as BBC reported.

"I know what a woman is and I always have," Badenoch said. "The people of this country know what a woman is.”

"We didn't need the Supreme Court to tell us that - but this government did," she added.

"The idea that they have supported this all along is for the birds ... They have never said this before, this is a U-turn, but we welcome it."