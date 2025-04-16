The United Kingdom’s (UK) Supreme Court has unanimously defined a “woman” as someone born biologically female – and only that.

In a ruling released Wednesday in the case of a longstanding conflict between a feminist organization and the Scottish government, the Court ruled the language of the 2010 Equality Act (EA) “demonstrate that the words ‘sex’, ‘woman’ and ‘man’ … mean (and were always intended to mean) biological sex, biological woman and biological man.”

The Court affirmed:

These and the other provisions to which we have referred cannot properly be interpreted as also extending to include certificated sex without rendering them incoherent and unworkable. In other words, in relation to sex discrimination … a person with the protected characteristic of sex has the characteristic of their biological sex only: a trans man with a GRC (a biological female but legally male for those purposes to which section 9(1) of the GRA 2004 applies) is a woman for the purposes of section 11 and a trans woman with a GRC (biologically male but legally female for those purposes to which section 9(1) applies), is a man and not entitled to be treated as a woman under the EA 2010.

In reading the decision, Justice Patrick Hodge said it is “the unanimous decision of this court” that “the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

He added, nevertheless, that those who identify as the opposite sex are still protected against discrimination.

Appellants For Women Scotland, a group advocating for the rights of women and children, celebrated the ruling.

“We welcome the unanimous ruling of the Supreme Court this morning that sex in the Equality Act is a lifelong, fixed biological characteristic,” the group said in a statement. “The decision by the UK’s highest court provides definitive protection to women and girls, gives clarity to organisations, and clears up the confusion created by the Scottish Government in earlier rounds of this case.”

“This judgment further reinforces that the Equality Act does not, and never has, allowed for the self-identification of sex under the Act,” the group said, adding:

Nonetheless, policies based on self-identification remain in place across the UK, in hospitals, police forces, schools and prisons. The UK and devolved governments, and the Equality and Human Rights Commission, need to take responsibility for their role in this, take urgent steps to clear up the confusion, and ensure the ruling has effect on the ground.

Susan Smith, one of the group’s leaders, also said in an interview that, while she is applauding the decision, she is still “quite sure that other people will want to continue to fight to change the law, and we will have to be ready for that, and we will also have to work very hard, as I said, to ensure that the policies that have gone in, that were based on the false reading of law, are expunged from schools and hospitals and so on.”

Smith added that “women who have faced discrimination because of their views and because they haven't been able to access safe spaces will need help in fighting that, and, so, that's what we will be doing going forward.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has advocated for the protection of the rights of women and girls and against trans ideology, posted to X that she is “so proud” of the leaders of For Women Scotland.

“It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK,” Rowling wrote.