Richard Amerling, MD
2d

Incredible that we need to have this report and this debate. This is where the soulless "evidence-based medicine" movement has led us. "Studies" are performed on non-consenting children by "investigators" who are ideologically and financially biased, published in similarly biased journals, and cited as "evidence" in favor of procedures that are obviously and inherently unscientific, harmful and unethical.

