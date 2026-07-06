The House of Representatives is preparing another reconciliation bill that will include the Save America Act and “will be irresistible for any Republican” in the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) announced Sunday.

Appearing as a guest on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, Johnson addressed the “crisis” created by what he referred to in a social media post as the “Supreme Court’s errant opinion” upholding birthright citizenship.

“’Birth tourism’ makes a mockery of our constitutional order, threatens our national security, and devalues citizenship,” Johnson wrote. “We are evaluating all our options to address the crisis following the Supreme Court’s errant opinion.”

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During the interview, Bream presented the challenges to Johnson.

“So, talking about reconciliation, just a few weeks ago, it came up in a Senate appropriations hearing,” she said. “Sen. Mitch McConnell said, ‘Then I think it’s safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill, so it’s really not an option.’ Sen. Susan Collins was sitting right next to him, and she followed that up, saying, ‘I agree with that assessment.’”

“So, what do you say to your House members who say, ‘We can’t count on reconciliation because the Senate may not do it?’” Bream asked.

The speaker replied that he has had extensive conversation with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (D- South Dakota) about another reconciliation bill.

“I think some of that lack of belief there is based upon what they think may be in it,” Johnson explained. “What we’re planning to do is send over a bill that will be irresistible for any Republican – really incredible piece of legislation that will get the job done, meaning that we will continue to increase affordability, we’ll reduce fraud, waste, and abuse in government, and we’ll secure elections.”

“Every Republican would vote for that if it’s packaged correctly, and that’s what we’re planning to do right now,” he asserted.

In a discussion about whether a constitutional amendment will be necessary to eradicate birth tourism – enabled by the Court’s upholding of birthright citizenship – Johnson, who frequently litigated constitutional law cases, urged all Americans to read Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissent in Trump v. Barbara.

“He explained that the 14th Amendment – the original intent was to enhance and really value citizenship, and it’s been devalued because of birthright tourism, which is what we have now,” the speaker said. “It’s a threat to the rule of law and national security. We do need to address it. We’re looking at all angles. If there’s some legislative fix, we’ll advance that immediately. If it’s a constitutional amendment, as you know, it takes a little more time, but we’ve got to address this. It really is a serious, serious issue.”

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Thune has repeatedly said his conference in the Senate lacks enough votes to bypass the filibuster to pass the Save America Act.

“The only way you can get … this done is to nuke the legislative filibuster, and that is not something that we have anywhere close to the votes to do,” Thune told Fox News Special Report host Bret Baier.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has vehemently and persistently disagreed, however.

“We could pass it,” he said. “Don’t fall for the hype that this is undoable. It’s only undoable if we choose not to go to the effort. I don’t say that about every bill, but I do say that about a bill that enjoys the support of somewhere between 70 and 80% of Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike.”

In early February, CNN data analyst Harry Enten delivered results of a Pew poll that found widespread support for the SAVE America Act, with 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats backing the bill.

When race is a factor, the poll showed 85% of whites, 82% of Latinos, and 76% of black Americans support the legislation.

“It’s not controversial,” Enten emphasized.

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In other legislation introduced to counter the Supreme Court’s decision upholding birthright citizenship, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tennessee) announced the Anchors Away Act, a bill that bans pregnant aliens from entering the United States.

“Because of birthright citizenship, foreigners are being born on our soil, groomed by communists and globalists, and embedded into our society,” Ogles observed on social media. “They are running for OUR political offices. They are collecting American benefits. And they are actively colonizing our country.”