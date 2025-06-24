Lumen-News

Lumen-News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
2d

How much Pharma $$$ has Cassidy taken in over the years? He is certainly representing that cartel with zeal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lumen-News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture