It’s easy to come away from a scan of news headlines with the idea that Americans are a hopelessly divided people. Can it be possible any longer to still trust that most of us – regardless of political affiliation – can agree on issues where common sense, moral direction, and the protection of rights and freedoms lead the way?

The answer is a resounding yes. Read on to find results of some enlightening polls that reveal the issues on which most Americans are united.

First, Americans overwhelmingly oppose transgender ideology – especially when it comes to children and teens.

This issue was polled extensively during the Biden administration, when, in February 2023, former Health and Human Services (HHS) official Rachel (born Richard) Levine vowed to staff of the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) gender clinic that so-called “gender-affirming care” would become increasingly accepted because opposition to them was not a winning political issue.

Levine told CCMC staff that those opposing sex-rejecting medicine would not have the political advantage in 2024.

In October 2022, however, just several months prior to Levine’s presentation, a Trafalgar Group poll found 78.7% of 1,079 likely voters opposed puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries – including elective mastectomies and castrations – for minors. Only 21.3% of those polled said minors should be allowed to have these drugs and surgeries.

Factoring in political affiliation, the Trafalgar poll found 96.8% of Republicans believed minors should wait until adulthood to have access to transgender drugs and surgeries, while 84.6% of Independents, and 53.2% of Democrats agreed – the Democrat group clearly only a majority in this case.

Soon after Levine’s address at CCMC, a May 2023 Washington Post-KFF poll of 1,338 adults found 68% of Americans opposed giving puberty blockers to children of ages 10-14.

Additionally, the poll revealed 77% agreed it is “inappropriate for teachers to discuss trans identity in public schools” with K-3 students, as opposed to 23% who thought it is appropriate. Some 70% said it is also inappropriate for children in grades 4 and 5, while only 30% approved of such instruction.

More recently, an early 2025 New York Times/Ipsos survey of 2,128 people (1,025 Democrats and 1,022 Republicans) found that 79% agreed males who claim to identify as female should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports, including 67% of Democrats and 94% of Republicans.

A second issue where a vast majority of Americans find themselves united is on support for the SAVE America Act – a bill that would require voter ID and U.S. citizenship to be able to vote in federal elections.

In early February, CNN data analyst Harry Enten delivered results of a Pew poll that found widespread support for the SAVE America Act, with 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats backing the bill.

When race is a factor, the poll showed 85% of whites, 82% of Latinos, and 76% of black Americans support the legislation.

“It’s not controversial,” Enten emphasized.

President Donald Trump knows the SAVE America Act is supported by a supermajority of Americans.

Passing the SAVE America Act, the president said Sunday, “must be done immediately.”

“It supersedes everything else,” he insisted. “MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION - GO FOR THE GOLD.”

Third, a most recent poll has found a supermajority of voters support health and medical freedom.

Commissioned by Health Freedom Defense Fund and the Brownstone Institute, the poll has uncovered “remarkable supermajorities in favor of medical and health freedom, with numbers on objective questions exceeding 80 percent,” write Leslie Manookian and Jeffrey A. Tucker in a March 4th post at Brownstone.

The survey, conducted in late February by Zogby Strategies, reached out to 1,000 registered voters, with 93.6% described as “definitely or very likely to vote.” Participants broke down along party lines with 37% Republican, 36% Democrat, and 27% Independent voters.

Manookian and Tucker point out the areas of strongest agreement among those polled:

Right to refuse medical treatment generally: 87.9% agree (58.8% strongly).

Right to make one’s own medical choices as a basic human right protected by law: 87.2% agree (59.5% strongly).

Doctors should discuss vaccine concerns openly without fear of medical board backlash: 88.1% agree (64.5% strongly — one of the highest “strongly agree” levels in the survey).

Health insurance should cover chosen treatments, including holistic/alternative options: 76.1% agree (43.6% strongly).

Right to refuse vaccines for adults: 80.4% agree (50.5% strongly).

Personal medical/vaccine decisions should never lead to employment denial: 70.6% agree (47.3% strongly).

Parents’ right to refuse vaccines for children/dependents: 65.7% agree — still a clear majority, but softer than adult refusal (37.4% strongly agree vs. 50.5% for adults).

On the issue of school vaccine mandates, 66.7% of parents with children under 17 years of age agreed parents should have the right to opt children out of the mandates.

Additionally, 68.6% agreed – compared with 21% who disagreed and 10% who were undecided – that the decision by HHS to pursue further vaccine safety research is warranted.

“Overall, the poll shows very strong support (80–88%) for adult medical autonomy, the right to refuse treatment/vaccines as adults, freedom of medical speech for doctors, and protection from employment discrimination based on medical choices,” Manookian and Tucker wrote, adding that the poll’s findings “reflect an electorate (especially among likely 2028 voters) that is protective of individual medical decision-making rights.”

“[T]he poll results demonstrate that Americans will vote for candidates who protect their rights and freedoms, insist on transparency, and hold experts, pharmaceutical, and chemical companies accountable for their actions,” the authors concluded.