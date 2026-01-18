The national March for Life organization announced that Vice President JD Vance will headline its pre-march program in the nation’s capital on January 23.

The march, which typically draws tens of thousands to the National Mall, celebrates the peaceful gathering of advocates for the “protection of every human life, born and unborn,” a press statement noted Friday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year,” said the organization’s President Jennie Bradley Lichter. “His presence at this year’s March underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition.”

Vance, a Catholic, headlined the national pro-life rally last year as well – one of his first acts after being inaugurated as vice president in January 2025.

“Vice President Vance is grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans who travel to the National Mall each year to speak out in support of life, and looks forward to joining them for the second consecutive year,” a spokesman for the vice president told The Daily Wire.

“President Trump has delivered more victories for the pro-life movement than any president in history,” the spokesman continued, “and the vice president will continue to fight for the right to life alongside the president and his administration.”

While the Trump administration has drawn the ire of the abortion industry by overturning many of the pro-abortion policies of the Biden administration, within recent weeks pro-life leaders have themselves expressed outrage at a somewhat surprising Trump remark and an alarming revelation concerning Planned Parenthood funding.

As Lumen-News reported, earlier this month Trump encouraged House Republicans during a policy retreat to be “flexible” when negotiating with Democrats on healthcare policy, particularly on the issue of the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding provision that blocks federal funds from being used for abortion services.

“Now, you have to be a little flexible on Hyde,” Trump told Republicans. “You know that you got to be a little flexible. You got to work something. You got to use ingenuity. You got to work.”

His comments drew a firestorm on social media from pro-life and faith leaders.

Ironically, just days after his inauguration, Trump issued an executive order that enforced the Hyde Amendment.

“It is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion,” the president stated.

More recently, LifeSiteNews reported that Planned Parenthood’s previously frozen Title X “family planning” taxpayer-funded grants had been restored. Additionally, when asked about the restoration of those funds, both Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said they knew nothing about it.

“Last year, the federal government froze $120 million in federal Title X ‘family-planning’ grants to organizations suspected of not complying with the administration’s executive orders against involvement with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives,” LifeSiteNews explained Wednesday. “The move did not specifically target Planned Parenthood or abortion, but covered approximately $20 million received by Planned Parenthood locations across a dozen states.”

A lawsuit filed against the Trump administration by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the funds were frozen was subsequently dropped when those funds were restored.

Politico reported that, in a court filing dated December 19, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro informed the court that “the review is completed, and all grants at issue for Plaintiff’s members have been restored.”

Pirro reportedly gave no additional details, but asked if the case could be “voluntarily dismissed in light of the restoration of the remaining grants,” a request to which the challengers apparently agreed.

Many pro-life leaders again expressed both confusion and disapproval over the restoration of funds to the abortion giant.

LifeSiteNews observed, however, that the return of those Title X funds “does not affect the majority of the Trump administration’s abortion defunding actions, which are still in effect and being defended from legal challenge.”

The pro-life news outlet, nevertheless, admitted that the news of that retreat comes “at a particularly sensitive moment in relations between the White House and the pro-life movement.”

Despite some of the recent concerns, March for Life’s Lichter told The Daily Wire that Vance’s repeated presence at the national rally is a visible sign of the administration’s acknowledgment that pro-life Americans are a significant segment of its constituency.

Observing that, in the past, the Trump administration frequently delivered “significant pro-life policy announcements to the March for Life” itself, or the night before, Lichter added it is her hope that Vance “will be coming with some exciting news for the pro-life movement.”

Others addressing the thousands of pro-life Americans at March for Life 2026 – the theme of which is “Life is a gift” – include House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-New Jersey), who co-chairs the House Pro-Life Caucus.