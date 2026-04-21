Vice President JD Vance expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV over the weekend for the Holy Father’s words that appeared to be attempting to soften the tensions between himself and President Donald Trump.

On his flight Saturday to Luanda, Angola – during his Apostolic Journey across Africa – Leo spoke in English to reporters.

“At the same time, there has been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects, but because of the political situation created when, on the first day of the trip, the President of the United States made some comments about myself,” the pope began. “Much of what has been written since then has been more commentary on commentary trying to interpret what has been said,” he remarked, adding:

Just one little example: the talk that I gave at the prayer meeting for peace a couple of days ago was prepared two weeks ago, well before the President ever commented on myself and on the message of peace that I am promoting. And yet, as it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate again the President, which is not in my interest at all. So we go on the journey, we continue proclaiming the Gospel message, and the text of the Gospel we have been using for the liturgies give a number of different, fantastic, beautiful aspects of what it is about to be Christian, of what it is about to follow Christ, of what it is about to promote fraternity, brotherhood, trusting in the Lord, but also looking for ways to promote justice in our world, promote peace in our world.

“I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this,” Vance posted on X. “While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated.”



“Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he offers his opinions on the moral issues of the day,” the vice president continued. “The President–and the entire administration–work to apply those moral principles in a messy world. He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we’ll be in his.”

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Brian Burch, the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, also spoke plainly on Friday in Rome during an event highlighting the plight of Christians who are being persecuted in Nigeria.

While Pope Leo and the president have different approaches to military conflicts, Burch said, nevertheless they both share the goal of abolishing evil in the world.

“In recent days, President Trump and Pope Leo have exchanged, shall we say, sharp words,” Burch said, according to Catholic World Report. “We must not pretend there is no disagreement. But both men are driven by an unshakable belief in protecting the innocent. One leads with the sword and shield of American power, the other with the cross of sacrificial love. But both are saying in their own languages, ‘Evil must not triumph and innocence must not be abandoned.’”

Leftwing media have jumped on tensions between the Vatican and Trump as the president has been fulfilling his promise to the American people to obtain control of the nation’s borders and, more recently, to eliminate the threat of a nuclear Iran – a nation that has been run for decades by a radical Islamic regime that has persecuted and murdered even its own citizens.

On April 10, Pope Leo posted to X that “God does not bless any conflict.”

“Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” he asserted. “Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples.”

Shortly after CBS’ 60 Minutes aired an interview April 12 with three of the most left-leaning cardinals from the United States who, on the issue of immigration, typically speak of “migrants” but rarely address the threats of “illegal aliens” to a nation, Trump exploded on social media with a post calling Pope Leo “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

With Trump having won a majority of the Catholic vote in 2024, other left-allied media quickly chimed in to prop up the tensions between the president and the pope.

“Catholics warn of serious juncture as Trump targets Pope Leo XIV,” was Salon’s headline last week.

“Trump’s attack on Pope Leo XIV may hurt GOP with Catholic voters,” USA Today added.

And BBC headlined with “Trump’s rift with Pope is playing out in public - it’s costing him valuable support.”

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll published April 13 revealed that faithful Catholics – those who attend weekly Mass – approve of Trump’s overall job performance, 58%, to 42% who disapprove.

On the issue of U.S. military action against Iran, however, regular church-going Catholics are split at 50% approving and 50% disapproving.

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Vance’s expression of gratitude to Leo’s words may perhaps lead to true dialogue.

A convert to Catholicism, Vance proudly announced last week during a Turning Point USA event that his six-year-old son had just been baptized on Easter Sunday.

“One of the things you think about, as a father, is that ‘I want my kids to remember this moment … my six-year-old son was just baptized on Easter Sunday, and I want him to remember that moment with me,” Vance said to applause.

The vice president has announced the upcoming release of his new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.