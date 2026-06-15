President Donald Trump’s determination to negotiate a peace deal with Iran is an achievement all Americans will hopefully grasp, Vice President JD Vance said Sunday during a phone interview with Fox News.

Referring to the deal, which was announced Sunday by the president on Truth Social, as a “big moment for the United States of America,” Vance detailed three aspects of it that, he said, “are important for the American people just to appreciate about what this deal does for all of us as Americans.”

Screenshot: X

“This is the immediate opening of the Straits of Hormuz, and, of course, the lifting of the naval blockade that we’ve had on Iran, along with it.” “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and not just pursue a nuclear weapon, but procure or try to buy a nuclear weapon as well.” “As long as Iran meets their end of the obligation … it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years … to make the Middle East more investable.”

Vance assured that the U.S. will be “verifying” that Iran “delivers on their promise.” As long as Iranians “comply with this deal,” the result will “mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people.”

To CNBC on Monday, Vance provided further detail about the “verification” process.

“We say to the Iranians you are welcome to have access to an unsanctioned economy, you are welcome to be reinvited into the world economy – but only if you honor the commitments that you make in this agreement,” he asserted.

Screenshot: Truth Social

The vice president impressed upon Americans how this region of the world “has been a basket case for my entire life – and longer than that.”

“And what the President has really set us to do is to certainly eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran,” he said, adding that now it is possible “to build to a new era of Middle East prosperity and success – where it’s not a region of the world where the United States has to worry about so much, but where, frankly, we can generate a lot of prosperity for the American people out of that region.”

“That’s a very, very big win, and it all happened because the President stuck with it,” Vance asserted.

Asked by Fox News what his “primary message” is to Americans who have been concerned about the price of gas, Vance replied, “Thank you”:

Because of your patience, I think that we’ve solved the problem that has plagued this country, again, for well before I was even born, which is a terrorist-supporting Iran that was pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Vance said what Trump has achieved is the establishment of “the real space to transform that region, cooperation between the Gulf Arab allies and the Israelis, and now hopefully a new era with the Iranians.”

“Again, we’re going to verify and ensure that they’re meeting their end of the bargain,” he assured, “but this is just a great thing for the American people.”

Vance acknowledged the difficulties for Americans during the last several months, but also suggested focusing on the longer-term “big, big wins” this struggle has ultimately achieved.

“I know that they suffer from high gas prices,” he admitted. “The president has certainly been very concerned about that fact, but what we’re going to be able to do is drive down the cost of energy, not just now, but for the long term, and create a real engine of prosperity in the Middle East, where Americans benefit from those lower energy prices, lower gas prices, and we don’t have the same risk of chaos that we’ve had for the last generation.”