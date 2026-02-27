The U.S. House Freedom Caucus has produced a video calling on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to ensure the SAVE America Act passes the Senate so that it can be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The SAVE America Act requires voter ID and U.S. citizenship to be able to vote in federal elections.

In a video ad, the House Freedom Caucus explains how the narrative from some fearful Senate Republicans has become an “excuse” for why it cannot pass.

“You’re going to hear the excuse that it needs 60 votes to pass there, but that’s not true,” the Freedom Caucus asserts. “Senate rules allow bringing the SAVE AMERICA Act to the floor at any time. If 51 Republicans show up, Democrats would have to filibuster, standing and talking hour after hour to block it.”

“As long as Republicans show a backbone and stay united, Democrats will eventually run out of time to talk,” the Freedom Caucus continues. “Tell your senator to make the Democrats actually debate instead of just giving into them. The House Freedom Caucus says the Senate should support President Trump and the House in passing this law essential to saving America.”

In early February, CNN data analyst Harry Enten delivered results of a Pew poll that found widespread support for the SAVE America Act, with 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats backing the bill.

When race is a factor, the poll showed 85% of whites, 82% of Latinos, and 76% of black Americans support the legislation.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday that Thune needs to bring the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor, requiring those opposed to it to speak against the bill.

“No Zombie Filibuster,” Johnson asserted, “and we will get this passed.”

“[M]ake Democrats explain for days on end why they oppose what about 80% of Americans support — secure elections and voter ID,” he added.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wholeheartedly agrees with Johnson.

“For those who want to preserve the filibuster, the best way to do that is to use the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act,” Lee posted to social media, recalling the words about the filibuster, offered in 2010, by the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd – a Democrat from West Virginia:

A true filibuster is a fight, not a threat or a bluff. For most of the Senate’s history, Senators motivated to extend debate had to hold the floor as long as they were physically able. The Senate was either persuaded by the strength of their arguments or unconvinced by either their commitment or their stamina. True filibusters were therefore less frequent, and more commonly discouraged, due to every Senator’s understanding that such undertakings required grueling personal sacrifice, exhausting preparation, and a willingness to be criticized for disrupting the nation’s business.

“Those who know the Senate—and comprehend its rules and history—understand that the Senate can’t fully function according to its design if it never uses the talking filibuster,” Lee asserted. “Save the Senate. Save America. Use the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act.”