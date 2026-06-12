A bill passed by Democrats in the New York State legislature that would erase the terms “mother” and “father” in state law is being called “woke nonsense” by Long Island’s Hempstead Township Supervisor John Ferretti (R).

If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), the bill (S9316/A08382) will replace the terms “mother” and “father” with “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent,” respectively.

Ferretti, the top official of America’s most populous township, told Fox News that he and other township leaders have passed an emergency resolution to ensure Hempstead continues to recognize the terms “mother” and “father” in town-wide laws and policies even if Hochul signs the bill into law.

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“As a father of two, it was an insult to me and to my wife,” Ferretti said during an interview this week. “As soon as I learned, the first thing I did was bring my wife into our bedroom and say, ‘Look what they did up in Albany. They’re eliminating the terms mother and father from state law.’”

Ferretti added that his nine-year-old daughter overheard his conversation and became upset, asking her father: “Can I still call you dad?”

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State Sen. Luis Sepulveda (D-District 32, Bronx) introduced the measure that addresses parts of the Family Court Act and laws concerning issues that include domestic relations, social services, child support, education, and control of alcoholic beverages.

Sepulveda’s website describes him as “a champion of bolstering economic opportunity, diversity, and social service reforms” and “a leader in criminal justice reform, working to … correct inherent racial biases in the justice system.”

“We’re taking a stand because we will not allow woke Democrat liberals in New York State and the New York State Legislature to erase the traditional family,” Ferretti asserted. “They did not pass a law that adds language. They passed a law that erases mother and father from certain statutes under New York state law, and that’s completely unacceptable.”

Ferretti and the township received support from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (R) – a GOP gubernatorial candidate who has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

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“In our house, we call our parents mom and dad,” Blakeman blasted the bill Wednesday on social media. “In Kathy Hochul’s world, they’re called ‘gestating and nongestating parents.’”

“While Hochul fights culture wars, your taxes and utility bills keep climbing,” he added. “When I am Governor, we will stop the nonsense and start cutting your costs.”

The New York State Catholic Conference – which represents the bishops of the state – also issued a memorandum on Wednesday, referring to the bill as “politically charged” and “unnecessary.”

The bishops observed that, while New Yorkers continue to struggle with “affordability” issues in their state, the legislature “has once again shown that their priorities are focused on political pandering and appeasing a small group of very loud advocates.”

“The truth is that mothers are mothers, and fathers are fathers,” the bishops asserted, summarizing how the Democrat-led legislature has, for years, propped up abortion-on-demand with “endless millions of dollars funneled to Planned Parenthood, and the legalization of commercial surrogacy.”

These, the bishops said, have only served to reduce “women to vessels and babies to disposable commodities.”

“The legislature’s final twist of the knife is now apparently removing the term ‘mother’ altogether,” they continued, urging Hochul to veto the bill. “We must reverse course and recognize the importance of both mothers and fathers and pursue changes that truly support women and families.”

The bishops persisted by stating the “wholesale effect” of the legislation “will be to mock the foundation of the family.”

Hochul has not said whether she will sign the bill into law.

According to The Federalist, the governor’s spokeswoman said she will “review” the bill and dismissed the concerns of its critics by claiming they are making “bad-faith arguments” and “deliberately misleading New Yorkers for political gain.”

“The governor believes mothers are mothers and fathers are fathers, and no legislation changes that,” the spokeswoman reportedly said.