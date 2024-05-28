A staff memorandum released May 22 by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic alleges a top advisor to former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in “serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions” while serving under Fauci.

According to a press release that details the memo, email correspondence, obtained via subpoena from Dr. David Morens, provides evidence that Fauci’s former senior advisor at NIAID during the COVID-19 pandemic unlawfully deleted federal COVID records through the use of “a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).”

Additionally, newly released emails suggest “Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned Morens at one point during his testimony regarding an email dated August 27, 2020 in which the top Fauci advisor asked EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak about a “kickback.”

The memo names this issue as one of the key findings from the emails obtained:

· Dr. Morens also asked Dr. Daszak for monetary reimbursement — specifically a “kick back” — for his assistance in editing EcoHealth Alliance’s grant compliance efforts. Again, this action is not only highly concerning, but it is also likely illegal.

Other key findings from the release of the email correspondence include:

· Email evidence suggests Dr. Fauci used his personal email to conduct official business.

In a “P.S.” to Daszak on April 21, 2021, Morens wrote, “i forgot to say there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble. D.”

“This raises serious questions as to whether Dr. Fauci took part in a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of NIH to hide official records related to the origins of COVID-19,” the memo reads, adding:

· Dr. Fauci was potentially aware of, and may have engaged in, undermining the operations of the U.S. government by assisting Dr. Morens’s efforts to backchannel internal NIH information to EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak.

As Lumen-News reported earlier this month, British epidemiologist Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance in New York City, testified before a House panel on May 1 regarding his role in overseeing a research project in Wuhan, China, that focused on novel coronaviruses.

In an interim report, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), chairman of the select subcommittee, wrote regarding Daszak and his testimony:

It is clear that EcoHealth and its President, Dr. Peter Daszak, acted with contempt for the American people. Further, EcoHealth’s actions were often enabled by the incompetency of the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It is this contempt and incompetence that necessitates both Congressional and Administrative action.

Wenstrup also said in a statement:

Dr. Daszak and his organization conducted dangerous gain-of-function research at the WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology], willfully violated the terms of a multi-million-dollar NIH grant, and placed U.S. national security at risk. This blatant contempt for the American people is reprehensible. It is imperative to establish higher standards of oversight at the NIH. The Select Subcommittee’s detailed and comprehensive report today holds Dr. Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance accountable and sheds light on severe shortcomings in our public health systems.

The memo includes another key finding:

· The NIH [National Institutes of Health] FOIA office allegedly instructed Dr. Morens on how to delete federal records. Then, Dr. Morens admitted to deleting his correspondence with EcoHealth Alliance in an effort to shield himself from public transparency. Dr. Morens explains how he is able “to make emails disappear” and “learned the tricks” to avoid turning over documents from the head of NIH’s FOIA office.

“I learned from our FOIA lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA'd but before the search starts, so I think we are all safe,” Morens wrote in an email on Feb. 24, 2021.

Morens also told Daszak, in an email dated October 25, 2021, that the reason Fauci and former NIH Director Francis Collins used private gmail to hide communications on the lab leak hypothesis was “to protect you, which also protects their own reputations.”

“It’s time for a special prosecutor,” reacted cardiologist and champion of early treatment for COVID Dr. Peter McCullough during an interview on OAN’s In Focus with Alison Steinberg that focused on the emails.

McCullough noted the numerous individuals who have now been implicated in the pandemic scandal: