Declaration: American Doctors Call for End to Promotion of Experimental Drugs and Surgeries to Treat Children Expressing Gender Issues
"Gender ideology ... leads to the inaccurate view that children can be born in the wrong body." - Doctors Protecting Children Declaration
  
14

May 2024

House COVID Panel Requests Access to Fauci’s Personal Email and Cellphone Records
Fauci to testify June 3
  
Emails Reveal ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ of ‘Serious Misconduct’ by Top Fauci Advisor
A staff memorandum released May 22 by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic alleges a top advisor to former National Institute of…
  
READ: South Carolina Becomes 25th State to Protect Children from Life-Altering Gender Treatments
“The new law, which makes South Carolina the 25th state to protect children with gender issues from invasive medical treatments, immediately shields…
  
The Government-Pharma-Tech Complex’s COVID Narrative Is Unraveling: 4 Important Recent Developments
With our attention focused on the collapse of what were formerly the nation’s top universities, the war against biological sex, and the Biden…
  
1

April 2024

READ: Red States Reject Biden Title IX Rules Redefining ‘Sex’ to Include ‘Gender Identity’
“Several Republican-led states have announced they are legally challenging or disregarding the Biden administration’s Title IX rules which now expand…
  
Biden Administration Redefines Sex in Title IX to Include ‘Gender Identity’
The Biden administration Friday released its final Title IX regulations that overturn the rules set by former President Donald Trump and expand the…
  
Biden Administration Announces New ‘Global Health Security Strategy’
The Biden administration announced Tuesday a new Global Health Security Strategy that purports to better prepare the country for future pandemics by…
  
3
England’s Landmark Cass Report Hailed as ‘Single Most Notable Event in History of Youth Gender Medicine of Last Decade’
Shows ‘Significant Lack of Evidence’ for Experimental Treatments
  
Recent Studies Contradict the Dogma of ‘Gender-Affirming Care” Activists
Transgender activists preach a doctrine that asserts children and teens must be “affirmed” in whatever gender they claim to be in order to prevent the…
  
March 2024

