Declaration: American Doctors Call for End to Promotion of Experimental Drugs and Surgeries to Treat Children Expressing Gender Issues
"Gender ideology ... leads to the inaccurate view that children can be born in the wrong body." - Doctors Protecting Children Declaration
8 hrs ago
Lumen-News
96
Declaration: American Doctors Call for End to Promotion of Experimental Drugs and Surgeries to Treat Children Expressing Gender Issues
lumennews14.substack.com
14
May 2024
House COVID Panel Requests Access to Fauci’s Personal Email and Cellphone Records
Fauci to testify June 3
May 30
Lumen-News
3
House COVID Panel Requests Access to Fauci’s Personal Email and Cellphone Records
lumennews14.substack.com
Emails Reveal ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ of ‘Serious Misconduct’ by Top Fauci Advisor
A staff memorandum released May 22 by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic alleges a top advisor to former National Institute of…
May 28
Lumen-News
1
Emails Reveal ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ of ‘Serious Misconduct’ by Top Fauci Advisor
lumennews14.substack.com
READ: South Carolina Becomes 25th State to Protect Children from Life-Altering Gender Treatments
“The new law, which makes South Carolina the 25th state to protect children with gender issues from invasive medical treatments, immediately shields…
May 23
Lumen-News
3
READ: South Carolina Becomes 25th State to Protect Children from Life-Altering Gender Treatments
lumennews14.substack.com
The Government-Pharma-Tech Complex’s COVID Narrative Is Unraveling: 4 Important Recent Developments
With our attention focused on the collapse of what were formerly the nation’s top universities, the war against biological sex, and the Biden…
May 13
Lumen-News
3
The Government-Pharma-Tech Complex’s COVID Narrative Is Unraveling: 4 Important Recent Developments
lumennews14.substack.com
1
April 2024
READ: Red States Reject Biden Title IX Rules Redefining ‘Sex’ to Include ‘Gender Identity’
“Several Republican-led states have announced they are legally challenging or disregarding the Biden administration’s Title IX rules which now expand…
Apr 30
Lumen-News
3
READ: Red States Reject Biden Title IX Rules Redefining ‘Sex’ to Include ‘Gender Identity’
lumennews14.substack.com
Biden Administration Redefines Sex in Title IX to Include ‘Gender Identity’
The Biden administration Friday released its final Title IX regulations that overturn the rules set by former President Donald Trump and expand the…
Apr 20
Lumen-News
3
Biden Administration Redefines Sex in Title IX to Include ‘Gender Identity’
lumennews14.substack.com
Biden Administration Announces New ‘Global Health Security Strategy’
The Biden administration announced Tuesday a new Global Health Security Strategy that purports to better prepare the country for future pandemics by…
Apr 17
Lumen-News
3
Biden Administration Announces New ‘Global Health Security Strategy’
lumennews14.substack.com
3
England’s Landmark Cass Report Hailed as ‘Single Most Notable Event in History of Youth Gender Medicine of Last Decade’
Shows ‘Significant Lack of Evidence’ for Experimental Treatments
Apr 14
Lumen-News
2
England’s Landmark Cass Report Hailed as ‘Single Most Notable Event in History of Youth Gender Medicine of Last Decade’
lumennews14.substack.com
Recent Studies Contradict the Dogma of ‘Gender-Affirming Care” Activists
Transgender activists preach a doctrine that asserts children and teens must be “affirmed” in whatever gender they claim to be in order to prevent the…
Apr 8
Lumen-News
1
Recent Studies Contradict the Dogma of ‘Gender-Affirming Care” Activists
lumennews14.substack.com
March 2024
Yes, March 31 Is Easter Sunday …
This year, Easter falls on March 31. But some people will apparently celebrate what Joe Biden officially designated as “Transgender Day of Visibility…
Mar 29
Lumen-News
3
Yes, March 31 Is Easter Sunday …
lumennews14.substack.com
A Landmark Battle at the Supreme Court to Keep the First Amendment
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last Monday in the landmark First Amendment case of Murthy v. Missouri, in which the states of Missouri and…
Mar 25
Lumen-News
3
A Landmark Battle at the Supreme Court to Keep the First Amendment
lumennews14.substack.com
1
